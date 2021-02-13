All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for Pokémon Go Kanto Celebration

The available Pokémon might shrink a bit, but the rewards are still there.

Once the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto ends on Feb. 20, players won’t have to wait long before jumping back into another event. The Pokémon Go Kanto Celebration is going to pick up the next day.

This second Kanto-themed event will extend some aspects of the Go Tour, including some of the Collection Challenges, while also adding in new Field Research and special moves for evolving certain Pokémon.

Many of the increased Pokémon spawns and featured Pokémon in Egg and Raid pools will carry over, including Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo as five-star raid bosses.

Moving into the event, here’s everything you need to know about the what’s available in the Kanto Celebration, including spawns, encounters, and event raids.

Spawn Increases

Bulbasaur (Shiny Available)

Charmander (Shiny Available)

Squirtle (Shiny Available)

Weedle (Shiny Available)

Pikachu (Shiny Available)

Clefairy (Shiny Available)

Psyduck (Shiny Available)

Geodude (Shiny Available)

Slowpoke (Shiny Available)

Gastly (Shiny Available)

Voltorb (Shiny Available)

Magikarp (Shiny Available)

Incense Spawns

Caterpie (Shiny Available)

Pidgey (Shiny Available)

Spearow

Poliwag (Shiny Available)

Abra (Shiny Available)

Machop (Shiny Available)

Seel (Shiny Available)

Krabby (Shiny Available)

Exeggute (Shiny Available)

Horsea (Shiny Available)

Goldeen (Shiny Available)

Event Egg Pool (5km)

Oddish (Shiny Available)

Bellsprout (Shiny Available)

Tangela (Shiny Available)

Dratini (Shiny Available)

Pichu (Shiny Available)

Smoochum (Shiny Available)

Elekid (Shiny Available)

Event Specific Raids

One-star Bulbasaur (Shiny Available) Charmander (Shiny Available) Squirtle (Shiny Available) Pikachu (Shiny Available) Magikarp (Shiny Available) Dratini (Shiny Available)

Three-star Kadabra Machoke Grabeler Haunter Scyther (Shiny Available) Pinsir (Shiny Available) Lapras (Shiny Available)

Five-star Articuno (Shiny Available)(Hurricane) Zapdos (Shiny Available)(Thunder Shock) Moltres (Shiny Available)(Sky Attack) Mewtwo (Shiny Available)(Psystrike)



Special Moves Available

Evolve Ivysaur into Venusaur (Frenzy Plant)

Evolve Charmeleon into Charizard (Blast Burn)

Evolve Wartortle into Blastoise (Hydrop Cannon)

Evolve Pichu into Pikachu (Surf)

Evolve Eevee into any of its evolutions (Last Resort)

Evolve Dragonair into Dragonite (Draco Meteor)

Event Bonuses