All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for Pokémon Go Kanto Celebration

Once the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto ends on Feb. 20, players won’t have to wait long before jumping back into another event. The Pokémon Go Kanto Celebration is going to pick up the next day.
This second Kanto-themed event will extend some aspects of the Go Tour, including some of the Collection Challenges, while also adding in new Field Research and special moves for evolving certain Pokémon.
Many of the increased Pokémon spawns and featured Pokémon in Egg and Raid pools will carry over, including Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo as five-star raid bosses.
Moving into the event, here’s everything you need to know about the what’s available in the Kanto Celebration, including spawns, encounters, and event raids.
Spawn Increases
- Bulbasaur (Shiny Available)
- Charmander (Shiny Available)
- Squirtle (Shiny Available)
- Weedle (Shiny Available)
- Pikachu (Shiny Available)
- Clefairy (Shiny Available)
- Psyduck (Shiny Available)
- Geodude (Shiny Available)
- Slowpoke (Shiny Available)
- Gastly (Shiny Available)
- Voltorb (Shiny Available)
- Magikarp (Shiny Available)
Incense Spawns
- Caterpie (Shiny Available)
- Pidgey (Shiny Available)
- Spearow
- Poliwag (Shiny Available)
- Abra (Shiny Available)
- Machop (Shiny Available)
- Seel (Shiny Available)
- Krabby (Shiny Available)
- Exeggute (Shiny Available)
- Horsea (Shiny Available)
- Goldeen (Shiny Available)
Event Egg Pool (5km)
- Oddish (Shiny Available)
- Bellsprout (Shiny Available)
- Tangela (Shiny Available)
- Dratini (Shiny Available)
- Pichu (Shiny Available)
- Smoochum (Shiny Available)
- Elekid (Shiny Available)
Event Specific Raids
- One-star
- Bulbasaur (Shiny Available)
- Charmander (Shiny Available)
- Squirtle (Shiny Available)
- Pikachu (Shiny Available)
- Magikarp (Shiny Available)
- Dratini (Shiny Available)
- Three-star
- Kadabra
- Machoke
- Grabeler
- Haunter
- Scyther (Shiny Available)
- Pinsir (Shiny Available)
- Lapras (Shiny Available)
- Five-star
- Articuno (Shiny Available)(Hurricane)
- Zapdos (Shiny Available)(Thunder Shock)
- Moltres (Shiny Available)(Sky Attack)
- Mewtwo (Shiny Available)(Psystrike)
Special Moves Available
- Evolve Ivysaur into Venusaur (Frenzy Plant)
- Evolve Charmeleon into Charizard (Blast Burn)
- Evolve Wartortle into Blastoise (Hydrop Cannon)
- Evolve Pichu into Pikachu (Surf)
- Evolve Eevee into any of its evolutions (Last Resort)
- Evolve Dragonair into Dragonite (Draco Meteor)
Event Bonuses
- TBD