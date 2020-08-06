All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for Pokémon Go Enigma Week

You can't really classify half of these Pokémon.

Players met the Ultra Unlock requirements during Pokémon Go Fest 2020, so Niantic is in the middle of releasing themed weeks of content for everyone to enjoy.

Moving on from Dragon Week, players will now be dealing with Pokémon that are considered enigmas compared to other species in the world. This means increased spawn rates for specific Pokémon and changes to Egg and event raid pools.

Each week will also come with a timed research task that, if you complete it before the end of the week, will reward you with extra, rare encounters. For Enigma Week, you will have the chance to encounter the alien-like Psychic-type Elgyem and Beheeyem, which are being added to the game for the first time.

Shiny Unknown will also be appearing, but only Unown U, L, T, R, and A, along with Shiny Staryu, Starmie, and Deoxys, which are all new Shinies.

Here are all of the increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for Enigma Week, which runs from Aug. 7 to 14.

Spawn Increases

Clefairy (Shiny Available)

Jigglypuff Exeggutor (Shiny Available)

Staryu (Shiny Available)

Lunatone (Shiny Available)

Solrock (Shiny Available)

Baltoy (Shiny Available)

Bronzor (Shiny Available)

Elgyem

Event Eggs (All 7km Eggs)

Cleffa (Shiny Available)

Igglybuff (Shiny Available)

Lunatone (Shiny Available)

Solrock (Shiny Available)

Elgyem

Event Specific Raid Battles

Elgyem – one-star

Unown U, L, T, R, and A – two-star You can encounter each of the five forms and their Shiny Variants.

Deoxys– five-star

This article is being updated as more information becomes available.