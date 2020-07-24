All increased spawns and event raids for Pokémon Go Fest 2020

Pokémon Go Fest 2020 is now live in parts of the world, which means the increased spawn rates are also active across the globe for select species of Pokémon. This includes new Pokémon that have yet to be seen in the game before and will be leaving once the event ends on July 26.

There are various Pokémon that will be rotating in and out of the increased spawn rate pool depending on the time of day due to the habitats having different themes. But there’s a pool of Pokémon that will continuously have increased spawn rates for the entire event, regardless of the other special circumstances.

More Pokémon will be added to this list as Go Fest continues throughout the weekend. But for now, here’s the full list of increased spawns for Pokémon Go Fest 2020, excluding habitats. This will also include the event-specific raid battles, which will be updated throughout the weekend.

Normal encounters

Pikachu

Jigglypuff

Alolan Grimer

Alolan Exeggutor

Chansey

Eevee

Snorlax

Dratini

Chinchou

Togetic

Unknown (various forms)

Zangoose

Seviper

Chimecho

Gible

Photobomb encounter

Rotom Wash

Event-specific raid encounters

Alolan Exeggutor – two-star

Kirlia – two-star

Chansey – three-star

Aerodactyl- three-star

Venusaur – four-star

Charizard – four-star

Blastoise – four-star

Kyogre – five-star

Groudon – five-star

Victini is also obtainable, but the method for catching the Unovan Mythical Pokémon hasn’t been revealed yet.

Pokémon Go Fest 2020 will run on both July 25 and 26, so make sure you get all of your event-specific encounters and research taken care of before it ends.