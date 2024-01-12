All Hisuian Typhlosion weaknesses & best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

When it comes to taking down Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokémon Go, there are a few options you want to consider before you challenge it in a raid. You want to make sure you create an ideal team using the best Pokémon to counter Hisuian Typhlosion, exploiting its weaknesses.

The way you’ll go about doing that is to make sure to fully understand Hisuian Typhlosion’s typing and know all of its attacks. The more you know about the attacks it can unleash during a Pokémon Go raid will help prepare you, and bringing a friend or two with you always makes these battles much easier. Here’s what you need to know about all of Hisuian Typhlosion’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

Every Hisuian Typhlosion weakness in Pokémon Go

Hisuian Typhlosion is a Ghost and Fire-type Pokémon, meaning it will be weak against Dark, Ghost, Ground, Rock, and Water-type moves in Pokémon Go. You can exploit these weaknesses, but it will be resistant against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, and Steel-type attacks.

You have several options to unleash Dark, Ghost, Ground, Rock, and Water-type moves against Hisuian Typhlosion. However, you want to be careful when using Ghost or Water-type Pokémon against it. Hisuian Typhlosion does have access to other Ghost-type moves, which are super effective against other Ghost-types. In addition, it can use Wild Charge as a charged move during raids, making optimizing any Flying or Water-types more challenging. It might be a good idea to use Pokémon from your roster that can unleash these attacks but avoid these typings.

The best Pokémon to beat Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokémon Go

When attempting to beat Hisuain Typhlosion, the best Pokemon you can use in Pokemon Go will be Tyranitar, Rhyperior, and Garchomp.

Tyranitar is a strong option as a Dark and Rock-type Pokémon. Hisuian Typhlosion shouldn’t have any attacks that will deal too much damage to Tyranitar, but this Pokémon can prioritize its powerful Dark-type moves to make short work of it. I find that Tyranitar is a powerful raid Pokémon, especially if you have enough Mega energy to make it a Mega Tyranitar during the battle. The best moves to teach Tyranitar will be the fast move Bite and the charged moves Brutal Swing and Stone Edge.

Next, we have Rhyperior, a Ground and Rock-type Pokémon that I frequently use in Pokémon Go raids. It has a strong defense and offense, making it an ideal choice. The key to using Rhyperior is making sure you appropriately line it up against the correct opponents, and it’s an ideal choice when battling against Hisuian Typhlosion. The best moveset to give Rhyperior is the fast move Mud-Slap and the charged moves Rock Wrecker and Smack Down.

The final Pokémon I recommend you use is Garchomp, a Ground and Dragon-type Pokémon. Although it is not a Rock type, with Garchomp’s Dragon typing, it becomes resistant to any Fire-type move, ideal for battle against Hisuian Typhlosion. Similar to Tyranitar, unleashing Garchomp’s Mega form would be a good idea to do the most damage. The best moveset you can give Garchomp is the fast move Mud Shot and the charged moves Earth Power and Sand Tomb.

You might not have all of these Pokémon in your Pokémon Go roster to use against Hisuian Typhlosion. These are some other choices I would also recommend to round out the rest of your team.

Darkrai

Excadrill

Gengar

Greninja

Guzzlord

Hydreigon

Mamoswine

Primal Groudon

Primal Kyogre

Rampardos

Swampert

Tyrantrum

After defeating Hisuian Typhlosion, it becomes available for you to catch. You also have an opportunity to potentially encounter the Shiny version of Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokémon Go.