All Gimmighoul Chest locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Gimmighoul in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is one, if not the only Pokémon to have a static placement throughout the entirety of the map. There is no way to find one in the wild and trainers will need to explore the vast world to come across it.

Thankfully, though, these little treasure chests of joy can be found in basically the same location no matter what version of the game you are playing or what playthrough you are on. They will always be in the same place.

As such, it’s easy to go and find them all so long as you know where to look. Thankfully, we can save you the leg work in that department as well, as we have gone and searched every crevice of Paldea to cut down your search time.

With that in mind, here is where you can find all 25 static Gimmighoul Chest locations on the map to help you get closer to either fielding one on your team, or collecting the 999 coins needed to evolve it.

Where to find all the Gimmighoul Chests in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Image via Nintendo | Remixed by Dot Esports

As you can see in the map above, the red dots indicate every Gimmighoul location throughout Paldea.

Some of them are quite obvious, located in the various Ruins just out of earshot while others are not so obvious, positioned on top of mountains or in secret little gaps. Most of them though will respawn after a certain amount of time has passed, meaning you could in theory just rely on one of these spots to get all 999 Gimmighoul coins that you need. But this is, of course, a very long-winded method that might take some time.

Thankfully, most of the Gimmighouls are in short proximity to each other and are also surrounded by roaming Gimmighouls that give a couple of coins each. But these locations above are the only way to at least catch the Pokémon if you plan on using it.