All From the Shadows Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

While players are out and about chasing elemental monkeys and Ditto, Team Go Rocket is preparing to take over the Let’s GO event in Pokémon Go over its final days.

Set from March 25 to 29, this is the latest Team Go Rocket Takeover and will feature new content for the grunts and bosses appearing in the game.

While you are completing the Let’s GO Special Research and Collection Challenge, you will see more Rocket Balloons and have plenty of other things to do. This includes six new Shadow Pokémon to try and save from the nefarious team, such as Alolan Grimer, Treecko, and Torchic.

As always with these takeovers, all three Go Rocket leaders have remixed their teams to revolve around a different catchable Shadow Pokémon. In addition to that, Giovanni’s boss Pokémon has shifted to a Shadow Regice, which is making its first appearance in the game. Starting with this event, players can also encounter Shiny Shadow Pokémon when they go for their rescue catches, too.

In order to guarantee yourself a chance to take on the Boss Rocket and save Shadow Regice, you will need to complete the new From the Shadows Special Research, which will also get you some other great rewards. Here are all of the research tasks and rewards tied to this new line that will be available to claim and complete until June 1.

All Pokémon Go: From the Shadows Team Go Rocket Special Research tasks and rewards

From the Shadows page one

Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts Five Super Potions

Catch two Shadow Pokémon 20 Poké Balls

Purify one Shadow Pokémon Three Revives



Total Reward: 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust, and three Mysterious Components

From the Shadows page two

Defeat six Team Go Rocket Grunts One Mysterious Component

Catch four Shadow Pokémon 15 Great Balls

Purify two Shadow Pokémon One Mysterious Component



Total Reward: 1,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and one Rocket Radar

From the Shadows page three

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo 1,500 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff 1,500 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra 1,500 XP



Total Reward: 2,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and one Super Rocket Radar

From the Shadows page four

Find the Team Go Rocket Boss 10 Max Potions

Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss 10 Ultra Balls

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss Six Max Revives



Total Reward: 3,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and two Golden Razz Berries

From the Shadows page five

Claim Reward 2,500 XP

Claim Reward 2,500 XP

Claim Reward 2,500 XP



Total Reward: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and two Silver Pinap Berries