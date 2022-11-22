All Flame Body Ability Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon has always provided fans with a wide array of different catchable characters that’ll have numerous different attacks and abilities.

Scarlet and Violet are no exception, as this iteration in the franchise delivers on its promise of new and creative Pokémon with different fighting styles.

There’s a wide world to explore. Paldea gives fans tons of room to battle, and plenty of Pokémon to add to their Pokédex. Some particular Pokémon will have abilities that others don’t and some that assist outside of fighting. One ability, “Flame Body,” has been integral in assisting in the hatching of eggs.

When a player is trying to hatch a Pokémon Egg, they’ll either have to use a type of stone or they’ll have to walk a distance with the Pokémon by their side.

The Flame Body ability pairs with Fire-type Pokémon, and cuts the amount of walking time in half, which will do wonders if you’re spending your whole day hatching Eggs.

There’s a short selection of Pokémon that can bust out this ability if necessary, and it’s best to have one in your squad.

What Pokemon have the Flame Body ability in Scarlet and Violet?

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

You’ll find this ability on fire-type Pokémon scattered throughout the game. Some require being evolved before they can access the ability, and some were just born with it.

The ability also burns any attacker to the touch.

Here’s a list of all the Pokémon that have the Flame Body ability:

Carkol

Charcadet

Coalossal

Larvesta

Levincnia

Rolycoly

Zapapico

There you have it, those are the Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet that can use the Flame Body ability. It’ll come in handy on your travels, so make sure you try to catch a few Pokémon with this ability.