All Field Research tasks and rewards in the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event

Although it is technically a one-day event, Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto has added more content than most other events over the last several months.

To celebrate Pokémon’s 25th Anniversary, players will have access to new Special, Timed, and event-exclusive research if they buy a ticket for the Kanto Tour.

Along with Special and Timed Research, new Field Research will challenge players to capture specific Pokémon to earn Candy and encounters. Some of these will only be available in either Red or Green version of the event, but you should be able to tell based on prompts in the app.

Field Research