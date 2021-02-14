All Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go’s Valentine’s Day 2021 event

Valentine’s Day is here and a new Pokémon Go event is now live with new content and bonuses for players to enjoy.

Along with the usual increased spawns and updated raid and egg pools that come with every Pokémon Go event, you can complete some event-exclusive Field Research to grab a few easy encounters.

If you plan to participate in the celebration, here are all the research tasks you can complete, along with their rewards for the Valentine’s Day 2021 event. And because it’s Field Research, you won’t need to worry about any difficult tasks.

Field Research

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon Ralts encounter

Send three gifts to friends Volbeat encounter Illumise encounter

Make five Great Curveball Throws in a row Spinda encounter

Catch 20 Luvdisc Alomomola encounter

Win two Raids Alomomola encounter

Win two Raids Five Razz Berries



Additionally, you can finish the event’s Collection Challenge to get more rewards too.