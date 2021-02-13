How to complete the Valentine’s Day 2021 Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

The rewards are a bit lackluster for the level of challenge.

The Pokémon Go Collection Challenge is returning in the Valentine’s Day 2021 event, which will have players working to capture a specific set of Pokémon to claim rewards.

From Feb. 14 to 28, there will be an increased number of pink or paired Pokémon, such as Luvdic, Plusle and Minun, or Munna, which is making its debut in the game.

The Collection Challenge works a bit differently than Field or Special Research tasks. All you need to do is capture certain Pokémon to complete them and get the various rewards.

If you manage to capture all of the Pokémon on the Valentine’s Day list, you will get a handful of special rewards, including five Silver Pinap Berries, one Lucky Egg, and an Egg Incubator. Considering the difficulty of this specific Collection Challenge, those rewards aren’t the greatest, but you will likely end up finishing it just by participating in the event anyway.

Here are all of the Pokémon you should keep an eye out for.

Capture a Nidoran♀

Capture a Nidoran♂

Catch a Espeon

Catch a Umbreon

Catch a Plusle

Catch a Minun

Catch a Volbeat

Catch a Illumise

Catch a Latias

Catch a Latios

Catch a Alomomola

There is also event-exclusive Field Research to complete, so make sure you finish it before the Valentine’s Day 2021 event ends Feb. 18.