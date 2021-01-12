All Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go’s Sinnoh Celebration Event

There isn't much, but the rewards are good.

Pokémon Go’s Sinnoh Celebration event is about to begin, and while it doesn’t have any event-exclusive Special Research to dig through, there is some Field Research to get done.

Along with the usual increased spawns and updated Raid and Egg pools that come with every Pokémon Go event, you can get a few bonuses for simply playing the game and completing a few extra steps.

This time, the only reward is extra encounters with some of the featured Sinnoh Pokémon, but that is good, because it will help you finish the Sinnoh Collection Challenge too, with some extra Stardust thrown in for good measure.

If you plan to even somewhat participate in the fourth generation celebration, here are all the Field Research tasks you can complete, along with their rewards.

Field Research

Power up Pokémon four Times Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup Encounter

Win two Raids Cranidos and Shieldon Encounter

Defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts Buizel Encounter

TBD ??? Stardust



The Sinnoh Celebration event will run from Jan. 12 to 17, when it will be replaced by the Hoenn Celebration event.