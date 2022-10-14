All Festival of Lights 2022 event-exclusive Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

It is time to shine like a star, or in this case, a Shiinotic, as the Festival of Lights returns to Pokémon Go from Oc. 14 to 17.

The main focus for this event will be introducing Morelull and Shiinotic to the game, with the Illuminating Pokémon headlining the festival. But that doesn’t mean the rest of the event doesn’t have a nice gleam all the same.

Most of the other Pokémon players can encounter during the event shine in their own way, whether it be traditionally like Litwick and Chinchou or through more unique methods such as Vulpix and Galarian Ponyta. A few rare Pokémon like Togedemaru and the 2021 Festival of Light’s stand-out Dedenne will be present too.

Players will also have a chance to encounter a Shiny Xerneas during five-star raids as part of the wider Season of Light content rolls on, so that is a shining example of a bonus.

And, just like with most Pokémon Go events, players will have exclusive Field Research and Timed Research to complete before it ends. Here is a list of all of the research tasks and rewards that are included in the Festival of Lights 2022.

All Festival of Lights 2022 event-exclusive Field and TImed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

Field Research

Catch five Pokémon Chinchou encounter

Catch 10 Pokémon Blitzle encounter

Catch 15 Pokémon Morelull encounter

Hatch an Egg Galarian Ponyta encounter

Power up a Pokémon five times Dedenne encounter

Send five Gifts to Friends with a Sticker attached Electabuzz encounter Magmar encounter



Timed Research

Festival of Lights page one

Catch 25 Pokémon 25 Poké Balls

Hatch two Eggs Morelull encounter

Make 15 Nice Throws 20 Great Balls

Make 10 Great Throws 10 Ultra Balls

Make give Curveball Throws 10 Pinap Berries

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon Dedenne encounter



Total Rewards: Galarian Ponyta encounter and 2,500 XP

Festival of Lights page two

Catch 25 Pokémon 25 Poké Balls

Walk 5km Three Golden Razz Berries

Make 15 Nice Throws 20 Great Balls

Make 10 Great Throws 10 Ultra Balls

Spin 25 PokéStops or Gyms Three Silver Pinap Berries

Take Snapshots of 10 different wild Pokémon Litwick encounter



Total Rewards: Sparkler Avatar Pose and 2,500 XP