All Festival of Lights 2022 event-exclusive Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

It is time to shine like a star, or in this case, a Shiinotic, as the Festival of Lights returns to Pokémon Go from Oc. 14 to 17.
The main focus for this event will be introducing Morelull and Shiinotic to the game, with the Illuminating Pokémon headlining the festival. But that doesn’t mean the rest of the event doesn’t have a nice gleam all the same.
Most of the other Pokémon players can encounter during the event shine in their own way, whether it be traditionally like Litwick and Chinchou or through more unique methods such as Vulpix and Galarian Ponyta. A few rare Pokémon like Togedemaru and the 2021 Festival of Light’s stand-out Dedenne will be present too.
Players will also have a chance to encounter a Shiny Xerneas during five-star raids as part of the wider Season of Light content rolls on, so that is a shining example of a bonus.
And, just like with most Pokémon Go events, players will have exclusive Field Research and Timed Research to complete before it ends. Here is a list of all of the research tasks and rewards that are included in the Festival of Lights 2022.
All Festival of Lights 2022 event-exclusive Field and TImed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go
Field Research
- Catch five Pokémon
- Chinchou encounter
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Blitzle encounter
- Catch 15 Pokémon
- Morelull encounter
- Hatch an Egg
- Galarian Ponyta encounter
- Power up a Pokémon five times
- Dedenne encounter
- Send five Gifts to Friends with a Sticker attached
- Electabuzz encounter
- Magmar encounter
Timed Research
Festival of Lights page one
- Catch 25 Pokémon
- 25 Poké Balls
- Hatch two Eggs
- Morelull encounter
- Make 15 Nice Throws
- 20 Great Balls
- Make 10 Great Throws
- 10 Ultra Balls
- Make give Curveball Throws
- 10 Pinap Berries
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Dedenne encounter
Total Rewards: Galarian Ponyta encounter and 2,500 XP
Festival of Lights page two
- Catch 25 Pokémon
- 25 Poké Balls
- Walk 5km
- Three Golden Razz Berries
- Make 15 Nice Throws
- 20 Great Balls
- Make 10 Great Throws
- 10 Ultra Balls
- Spin 25 PokéStops or Gyms
- Three Silver Pinap Berries
- Take Snapshots of 10 different wild Pokémon
- Litwick encounter
Total Rewards: Sparkler Avatar Pose and 2,500 XP