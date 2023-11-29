All Egg Pokémon at Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh

At the upcoming Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event, Pokémon Diamond and Pearl fans can take advantage of the Half Egg Distance bonus to hatch Gen IV Pokémon from their 2km, 5km, and 10km Pokémon eggs.

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh runs from Feb. 24 to 25, and will feature a live event in Los Angeles, as well as a digital global version. If you can’t join the live event in Los Angeles, worry not, as you’ll still be able to enjoy most of the content—including everything involving Pokémon eggs.

How to get Pokémon eggs and hatch them

The event will be the ideal time for you to hatch your eggs. Image via Niantic

You can get Pokémon eggs by visiting and spinning any PokéStop. You can only hold nine eggs at the same time, but you can get three additional slots for 12km eggs by defeating Team Rocket or by getting the weekly bonus egg awarded for walking every day of the week.

To hatch a Pokémon egg, you need to place it in an Incubator. Each player receives one that they can use repeatedly without a limit. Other Incubators can only be used three times before they expire and you’ll have to get another one to speed up the process of hatching all your eggs.

After placing an egg in an Incubator, all you need to do is walk the distance corresponding to that type of egg. This means you’ll need to walk 2km, 5km, 7km, 10km, or 12km for your egg to hatch. You can differentiate the types of eggs by their color.

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh egg bonuses

You don’t need to buy any tickets to enjoy the event bonuses for Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh. All eggs will have their required distances to hatch halved during the event, so you should take advantage of the two days to walk around and hatch as many eggs as you can.

Egg-thusiast add-on

You can upgrade your ticket with the “Egg-thusiast” add-on for $15 to unlock a 1/4 Hatch Distance bonus during the event. Ticket add-ons are active from Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. local time to Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. local time.

Here is everything it includes:

1/4 Egg Hatch Distance*

3× Hatch XP

3× Hatch Candy

3× Hatch Stardust

Increased chance of 10km Eggs from spinning PokéStops and Photo Discs at Gyms

All Egg Pokémon at Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh

There are a total of 13 Gen IV Pokémon in the egg pool during the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh—eight 2km Pokémon, two 5km Pokémon, and three 10km Pokémon. You have a chance of hatching a Shiny version of all these Pokémon as well.

2km Pokémon eggs

Pokémon Icon Pokémon Name Budew Chingling Bonsly Mime Jr. Happiny Munchlax Riolu Mantyke Images via Niantic

5km Pokémon eggs

Pokémon Icon Pokémon Name Stunky Gible Images via Niantic

10km Pokémon eggs