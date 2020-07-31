All Dragon Week Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go Fest 2020 attendees met the requirements to unlock the Ultra Unlock bonus weeks, bringing players around the world even more content throughout August.

Starting with Dragon Week, players will be able to participate in themed events which are increasing the spawn rates of specific types of Pokémon and even bringing some Pokémon into the game for the first time.

Each week will also come with a timed research task that, if you complete it before the end of the week, will reward you with extra, rare encounters. For Dragon Week, you will have the chance to encounter the Dragon/Dark-type Deino.

Here are all of the timed research task for Dragon Week, which runs from July 31 to Aug. 7.

Step one

Power up Pokémon five times – three Super Potions

Make five nice throws – 500 XP

Catch three Dragon-type Pokémon – five Poké Balls

Total rewards: 500 stardust, Dratini Encounter, one Silver Pinap Berry

Step two

Evolve three Pokémon – three Revives

Make seven nice throws – 500 XP

Catch five Dragon-type Pokémon – seven Poké Balls

Total rewards: 500 Stardust, Bagon Encounter, one Silver Pinap Berry

Step three

Win a raid – one Fast TM

Make an Excellent Throw – 1,000 XP

Catch seven Dragon-type Pokémon – five Great Balls

Total rewards: 500 Stardust, Deino Encounter, one Silver Pinap Berry

Step four

Defeat three Team Rocket grunts – one Dragon Scale

Make three Excellent Throws – 1,500 XP

Catch nine different species of Pokémon – seven Great Balls

Total rewards: 1,000 Stardust, Alolan Exeggutor Encounter, one Silver Pinap Berry

Step five

Claim reward – 2,500 XP

Claim reward – 2,500 XP

Claim reward – 2,500 XP

Total rewards: 1,000 Stardust, Deino Encounter, one Silver Pinap Berry