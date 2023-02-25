All differences between the Ruby and Sapphire badge tickets in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn

Pokémon Go pulls a lot of inspiration from the main series titles of the Pokémon series, though it is mostly tied to certain mechanics or special features for events. This is how Niantic includes things such as version-exclusive content for Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn, which changes some of the things players will be able to do.

Just like with previous Go Tour events, Go Tour: Hoenn has a special ticket that players can use to select whether they want to follow a content patch based on Ruby or Sapphire version. This slightly alters the Pokémon and rewards players will be able to get during the event, which runs on Feb. 25 and 26.

The main difference will be the frequency at which certain ​​Pokémon spawn in the wild or new Primal Raids will appear for players in the overworld. You can still get every Pokémon featured in Go Tour: Hoenn regardless of your path, but depending on your choice, there is some content that will be locked away. Here is a full overview of what version-exclusive content is featured between the Ruby and Sapphire tickets for Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn.

Related: Should you pick the Ruby or Sapphire badge ticket for Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn?

All version exclusive content for the Ruby and Sapphire badge tickets in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn

The main two things you should be aware of for your decision, outside of the version exclusive content, is the fact you are also picking a team based on your choice between Ruby and Sapphire.

Periodically during the event, Niantic will pit both sides against each other to see who can complete the most Field Research within an hour. The team that can complete the most within an hour will unlock specific Primal Surge perks for everyone to take advantage of based on their version’s exclusive content.

In the end, this benefits everyone, so don’t take your choice too seriously. But if you need to know the specifics, you can see them here.

As for the actual exclusive content, players who select Ruby will have more opportunities to battle Primal Groudon in Primal Raids and earn Groudon Primal Energy. The opposite is true for team Sapphire, as they’ll get more opportunities with Primal Kyogre and Kyogre Primal Energy. There are even some Special Research rewards that will give you a lot of Primal Energy depending on the version you choose.

Related: All Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Timed, Special, and event-exclusive Research tasks and rewards

Here are the Pokémon that are tied to each version as “exclusive encounters.” Just in case that shifts your decision at all, even though it is mostly tied to those Primal Surge requirements.

All Sapphire badge tickets exclusives in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn

These exclusives are mostly tied to Primal Surge habitat perks and other rewards.

Minun

Illumise

Wailmer

Lunatone

Castform (Rainy Form)

Increased Primal Kyogre raids

All Ruby badge tickets exclusives in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn

These exclusives are mostly tied to Primal Surge habitat perks and other rewards.