Pokémon Go boasts a range of Pokémon spanning over the first five generations of Pokémon. One of these is Clamperl, the third-generation Water-type Pokémon, which is unique because Clamperl boasts two different evolution paths.

In the traditional Pokémon games, Clamperl would have to hold an item to select the evolution path once it is ready to evolve, however, in Pokémon Go this selection is random and means that Clamperl could potentially evolve into either option with the use of 50 candies.

Here are the two evolution paths for Clamperl in Pokémon Go.

All Clamperl Evolutions in Pokémon Go

Image via Niantic

Given the randomness of the evolution process, this may mean that players need to catch and evolve multiple Clamperl before they can acquire the evolution they’re after.

Huntail

Image via Pokemon.com

The weaker of the two, Huntail boasts a well-rounded stat allocation with few weaknesses. This Pokémon’s appearance will see it take on the form of an eel with blue skin and orange spots. Huntail has access to a variety of moves including Water, Ice, and Dark-types. Huntail is a solid Water-type Pokémon and a great level up from Clamperl.

Gorebyss

Image via Pokemon.com

Boasting many of the same stats as Huntail, where Gorebyss excels is with its superior attack stat. This will allow Gorebyss to deal slightly more damage. Gorebyss can be identified due to its streamlined pink exterior and has a range of attacks that are different from those of Huntail’s. These attacks include Water, Psychic, and Fairy-types.

While both are similar Pokémon, the biggest difference for players to choose their preference between the two will come down to abilities. If you’re after a Water-type Pokémon with access to Ice or Dark-type moves, then Huntail will be the best option. Alternatively, if you need Psychic and Fariy-type offense then Gorebyss is the one for you.