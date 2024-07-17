All Better Together Event Exclusive Field Research Tasks and Rewards in Pokémon Go

The Ultra Unlock: Better Together event in Pokémon Go is underway, adding Tandemaus and a few unique Pokémon spawns to celebrate the end of Go Fest 2024.

The main gimmick of this event is the exclusive Field Research tasks, which have a chance at spawning the flagship Pokémon of this mini-event, Tandemaus. There’s no other way to catch Tandemaus other than through Field Research Tasks or Party Play, so knowing all the tasks and rewards is crucial to finding the hiding pair of rodents.

Ultra Unlock: Better Together Event Exclusive Field Research Tasks and Rewards

Where is Tandemaus hiding? Image via The Pokémon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

Most of the quests revolve around giving you a chance at finding Tandemaus in Pokémon Go, but there are some tasks where it’s guaranteed to find one. The full list includes:

Task (Potential) Reward Catch 10 Pokémon Koffing Encounter

Combee Encounter

Tandemaus Encounter Evolve a Pokémon Slowpoke Encounter

Galarian Slowpoke Encounter

Tandemaus Encounter Power up Pokémon 5 times Voltorb Encounter

Hisuiian Voltorb Encounter

Tandemaus Encounter Power up Pokémon 10 times Vanillite Encounter

Deino Encounter

Tandemaus Encounter Send 2 Gifts to friends Darumaka Encounter

Galarian Darumaka Encounter

Tandemaus Encounter Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms Tandemaus Encounter

Poke Ball x5

Potion x2

Stardust *x500 Trade a Pokémon Tandemaus Encounter

If you are participating in Party Play challenges, you can also look out for the Make 10 Nice Curveball Throws challenge to get a Tandemaus encounter.

Trading a Pokémon is the only guaranteed task you can find that can give a Tandemaus, while the Spin 5 task is always a Tandemaus so long as you get the encounter version of the quest and not the ones that give items like Poké Balls.

