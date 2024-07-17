Image Credit: Bethesda
Image via Niantic
All Better Together Event Exclusive Field Research Tasks and Rewards in Pokémon Go

Find that Tandemaus.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|

Published: Jul 17, 2024 03:03 am

The Ultra Unlock: Better Together event in Pokémon Go is underway, adding Tandemaus and a few unique Pokémon spawns to celebrate the end of Go Fest 2024.

The main gimmick of this event is the exclusive Field Research tasks, which have a chance at spawning the flagship Pokémon of this mini-event, Tandemaus. There’s no other way to catch Tandemaus other than through Field Research Tasks or Party Play, so knowing all the tasks and rewards is crucial to finding the hiding pair of rodents.

Ultra Unlock: Better Together Event Exclusive Field Research Tasks and Rewards

Pokémon Tandemaus on a white and black background
Where is Tandemaus hiding? Image via The Pokémon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

Most of the quests revolve around giving you a chance at finding Tandemaus in Pokémon Go, but there are some tasks where it’s guaranteed to find one. The full list includes:

Task(Potential) Reward
Catch 10 PokémonKoffing Encounter
Combee Encounter
Tandemaus Encounter
Evolve a PokémonSlowpoke Encounter
Galarian Slowpoke Encounter
Tandemaus Encounter
Power up Pokémon 5 timesVoltorb Encounter
Hisuiian Voltorb Encounter
Tandemaus Encounter
Power up Pokémon 10 timesVanillite Encounter
Deino Encounter
Tandemaus Encounter
Send 2 Gifts to friendsDarumaka Encounter
Galarian Darumaka Encounter
Tandemaus Encounter
Spin 5 PokéStops or GymsTandemaus Encounter
Poke Ball x5
Potion x2
Stardust *x500
Trade a PokémonTandemaus Encounter

If you are participating in Party Play challenges, you can also look out for the Make 10 Nice Curveball Throws challenge to get a Tandemaus encounter.

Trading a Pokémon is the only guaranteed task you can find that can give a Tandemaus, while the Spin 5 task is always a Tandemaus so long as you get the encounter version of the quest and not the ones that give items like Poké Balls.

