All attack and Pokémon updates for Go Battle League Season 5

Pokémon Go Battle League Season Five is going to be quite a bit different from Season Four, and a handful of moves are being added into the game or getting updates on Nov. 9.

Incinerate is going to be added as a new Fire-type Fast Attack. It will be initially available for Kantonian Rapidash, Typhlosion, Ho-Oh, Unovan Darmanitan, and Chandelure.

We don’t know the stats yet, but in the main series games, Incinerate is a relatively weak Special Attack that burns up any Berry the opposing Pokémon might be holding. It is also a spread move, though neither of those bonuses will come into play when using it in Pokémon Go.

Incinerate is the only new move being added, but two other moves are being updated for the upcoming season.

Poison Sting is getting a rework, and it will now generate more energy per use. This will let the Pokémon that use it, like like Vespiquen, Drapion, and Whirlipede utilize their more powerful Charged Attacks more often. And Flame Charge might not be getting any functional changes, but Kantonian Rapidash, Entei, Emboar, and Chandelure can all learn the Charge Attack.