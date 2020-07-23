All attack and Pokémon updates for Go Battle League Season 3

Some moves are going to work a little bit differently from now on.

Just like with every major Pokémon Go update that focuses on the Battle League or battle mechanics, Niantic has done some reworks for a handful of moves and which Pokémon can learn them.

This is usually in response to extremely high or low usage rates for specific moves showing the developers that there need to be some changes made in order to properly balance specific move pools.

As always, only some of these moves have been fully changes, while others will only work differently in specific circumstances, like in Trainer Battles, Gym battles, or raids. Here are all of the different updates that have been made for Battle League Season Three, which begins on July 27.

Trainer Battles Move Updates

Drill Peck: This Flying-type Charged Attack now deals more damage.

Brave Bird: This Flying-type Charged Attack now deals more damage. It also severely lowers the user’s Defense by three stages. In a follow-up Tweet, Niantic confirmed the initial Attack decrease wording for Brave Bird was incorrect and Defense was the stat actually being affected.



Trainers, the move Brave Bird will decrease your Defense by three stages. In our blog post earlier, we shared that it would decrease Attack. We apologize for the error and we will update the blog shortly. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) July 23, 2020

Infestation: This Bug-type Fast Attack now generates energy more quickly.

Hex: This Ghost-type Fast Attack now generates energy more quickly.

Powder Snow: This Ice-type Fast Attack now deals more damage.

Blizzard: This Ice-type Charged Attack now deals more damage.

Flash Cannon: This Steel-type Charged Attack now requires more energy.

Focus Blast: This Fighting-type Charged Attack now deals less damage.

Moonblast: This Fairy-Type Charged Attack now has a decreased chance of lowering your opponent’s Attack.

Gym battles and Raids Move Updates

Drill Peck: This Flying-type Charged Attack now deals more damage.

Brave Bird: This Flying-type Charged Attack now deals more damage.

Hex: This Ghost-type Fast Attack now generates energy more quickly.

Move Pool Updates