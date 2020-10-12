All An Inter-egg-sting Development Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Niantic isn’t done with pushing Team Go Rocket to the forefront of Pokémon Go just yet. A new set of Special Research tasks will have players battling the Rocket Leaders and some new Shadow Pokémon.

This new “An Inter-egg-sting Development” is part of the Seasons Change event that’s going on until Oct. 19. It includes new Shadow Pokémon to rescue, more boosted encounters, and new Strange Eggs that will hatch into rare Pokémon like Scraggy, Trubbish, and Vullaby.

You’ll need to defeat Team Go Rocket Grunts and Leaders to collect the Strange Eggs and rescue those Shadow Pokémon, so get ready for a lot of spinning PokéStops and looking for Balloons.

If you plan on heading out to battle Team Go Rocket, here are all of the An Inter-egg-sting Development Special Research tasks and rewards, which will run through Oct. 20.

Step one

Spin five PokéStops—500 Stardust

Spin 30 PokéStops—500 Stardust

Catch one Shadow Pokémon—Meowth Encounter

Total Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 500 Stardust, 10 Razz Berries

Step two

Catch five Shadow Pokémon—750 XP

Make three Nice Curveball Throws in a row—750 XP

Purify five Shadow Pokémon—750 XP

Total Rewards: 1,500 Stardust, 10 Great Balls, Larvitar Encounter

Step three

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader three times—1,000 XP

Hatch three Eggs—1,000 XP

Earn five Candies walking with your Buddy—1,000 XP

Total Rewards: 1,500 Stardust, three Golden Razz Berries, ??? Encounter

This article is being updated as more Special Research Tasks become available.