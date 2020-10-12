All An Inter-egg-sting Development Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Niantic isn’t done with pushing Team Go Rocket to the forefront of Pokémon Go just yet. A new set of Special Research tasks will have players battling the Rocket Leaders and some new Shadow Pokémon.
This new “An Inter-egg-sting Development” is part of the Seasons Change event that’s going on until Oct. 19. It includes new Shadow Pokémon to rescue, more boosted encounters, and new Strange Eggs that will hatch into rare Pokémon like Scraggy, Trubbish, and Vullaby.
You’ll need to defeat Team Go Rocket Grunts and Leaders to collect the Strange Eggs and rescue those Shadow Pokémon, so get ready for a lot of spinning PokéStops and looking for Balloons.
If you plan on heading out to battle Team Go Rocket, here are all of the An Inter-egg-sting Development Special Research tasks and rewards, which will run through Oct. 20.
Step one
- Spin five PokéStops—500 Stardust
- Spin 30 PokéStops—500 Stardust
- Catch one Shadow Pokémon—Meowth Encounter
Total Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 500 Stardust, 10 Razz Berries
Step two
- Catch five Shadow Pokémon—750 XP
- Make three Nice Curveball Throws in a row—750 XP
- Purify five Shadow Pokémon—750 XP
Total Rewards: 1,500 Stardust, 10 Great Balls, Larvitar Encounter
Step three
- Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader three times—1,000 XP
- Hatch three Eggs—1,000 XP
- Earn five Candies walking with your Buddy—1,000 XP
Total Rewards: 1,500 Stardust, three Golden Razz Berries, ??? Encounter
This article is being updated as more Special Research Tasks become available.