All A Mysterious Incense Special Research tasks and rewards for Daily Adventure Incense in Pokémon Go

Niantic really likes using research tasks as a gateway to new features and mechanics in Pokémon Go, and the introduction of the new Daily Adventure Incense is no different.

To unlock Daily Adventure Incense, players need to complete a simple, two-part set of Special Research. This will give players the ability to use this Incense once per day to attract Pokémon while walking around.

Unlike normal Incense, Daily Adventure Incense only lasts for 15 minutes but has the chance of spawning rare Pokémon that would normally not appear in the wild. This includes Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, and Galarian Moltres, Fossil Pokémon, and more. Even with some limitations, this feature will help players encounter several Pokémon that they may not have been able to easily find before while just being active.

Before you can use the Daily Adventure Incense, you will need to complete the “A Mysterious Incense” Special Research, which is automatically given to all players once the feature is pushed live in their region. Overall, it is a very simple set of research tasks to complete at first since it mostly involves using the item, but it does get significantly more difficult when you hit the second stage. And here is how to get it done so you can get to exploring.

Full A Mysterious Incense Special Research tasks and rewards for Daily Adventure Incense in Pokémon Go

A Mysterious Incense Part one

Claim Reward One Daily Adventure Incense



Total Rewards: 1,000 XP

A Mysterious Incense Part two

Page one

Use one Daily Adventure Incense 1,000 XP

Use Daily Adventure Incense to help catch 10 Pokémon 1,000 XP

Walk 1km 1,000 XP



Total Rewards: 25 Poké Balls, Ponyta encounter, and 500 Stardust

Page two

Use six Daily Adventure Incense 1,000 XP

Use Daily Adventure Incense to help catch 100 Pokémon 1,000 XP

Walk 10km 1,000 XP



Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, TBD encounter, and 2,500 Stardust