After Scarlet and Violet, only two Pokemon from Kanto have remained unchanged since release

After leaks all but confirmed Tauros is getting a new regional variant in 2022 titles Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it means that, at this stage, only two Generation I Pokémon from the Kanto region remain unchanged.

In other words, they have not yet received an alternate form of any kind—including evolved forms and pre-evolved forms, Mega Evolution and Gigantamax forms, and regional forms.

Those two untouched Pokémon are Ditto and Mew.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Ditto is a popular Normal-type Pokémon introduced in Generation I. It does not evolve into or from any other Pokémon, but has the unique ability to be able to breed with any Pokémon.

What’s interesting, though, is that despite its popularity, it has never received an alternate form beyond a shiny one. Perhaps that’s because it never maintains its standard form in battle. Instead, it uses Transform to take on the form of any Pokémon it’s facing. So, the developers might have not seen much point in it.

Mew, the rarest Pokémon in Generation I due to the fact it was only ‘officially’ obtainable via special events in person (although people later discovered it could be caught via a glitch in Pokémon Red and Blue), also hasn’t received an alternate form of any kind.

Like Ditto, it doesn’t evolve to or from any other Pokémon. And unlike Mewtwo, which was created from the genetic recombination of its cells, it doesn’t have a Gigantamax form, either.

But despite that, the pink, bipedal Psychic-type Pokémon is still as iconic as ever.

Image via The Pokémon Company

So, there you have it. In the 26 years that have lapsed since Generation I Pokémon burst onto the scene in 1996 and changed gamers’ lives forever, only Ditto and Mew still have a single form.

There’s still a chance that may change once Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release on Nov. 18, since leakers might have failed to spot new forms, but don’t count on it.