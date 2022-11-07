Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks show new Tauros Regional variant, and it may not be the only one

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet releases in just a few weeks, which means early copies of the game seem to have already found their way out onto the streets and information is being shared early online.

Among these leaks is a new intro that seems to be somewhat mirroring the classic intro of Pokémon Red and Blue, only instead of a Gengar and Nidorino, it is a Muk and what appears to be a new variant of Tauros.

Since the early days of riddles and hints about SV, we have heard Tauros will be getting a Regional Form–though it was also teased it will be getting more than one. In this case, the seemingly first of three Paldean Tauros is attacking a Muk and has a sheer black coat rather than the typical shades of brown players are used to seeing from the Kanto native Normal-type.

Based on what we know, this first Tauros is a Dark-type of some kind and appears to have a third eye or some metallic object in the middle of its forehead. Its entire body is black and it appears to belong to the player character’s friend and rival Nemona.

Going off of earlier leaks, this specific Tauros won’t be pure Dark-type, as it was mentioned only a Fighting-type Tauros was a pure typing and the other two that will be found in different areas of Paldea will be duel-types.

Additionally, none of these Tauros are said to be able to evolve, which is why the different types and likely different stats and abilities are in place.

Of course, all of this information is based on leaks rather than actual data since the official release won’t happen until Nov. 18. So until the game is out, take all of this info lightly.