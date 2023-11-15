Adorable stop-motion Pokémon series finally gets a Netflix release date

The next Pokémon series is coming in 2023 and it might be the most unique we’ve ever seen. Pokémon Concierge is a stop-motion animated series headed to Netflix and a newly released trailer shows that yes, this is unbelievably cute.

In this unique show, we get to see a place in the Pokémon universe we’ve never seen before; a resort for Pokémon and their trainers. Here you’ll find Charmander, Psyduck, Pikachu, and plenty of your other favorites kicking back and relaxing while being attended to by the island’s staff.

This is where our story picks up. Haru is the star who has just begun a new job as a concierge on the island. As you’d expect, this job has a lot of interaction with Pokémon so we’ll see a ton of these creatures getting up to no good and causing havoc.

Pokémon fans around the world will get their chance to check out this show at the same time, launching via Netflix on Dec. 28. This is great news for fans in the West who are used to having a long wait before Pokémon shows arrive on our shores after their Japanese release.

There are four episodes in the Concierge series and they’ll be dropping at the same time. Episode lengths range from 14 to 20 minutes so you can easily binge the whole run in just a few hours. Or savor the experience and enjoy an episode a day.

December is shaping up to be a big month for Pokémon fans. Not only will we get Pokémon Concierge, but we should also get the English release for the Pokémon Horizons anime and the second DLC for Scarlet and Violet, The Indigo Disk.

That’s a whole lot of Pokémon to round out 2023 and fans wouldn’t have it any other way.