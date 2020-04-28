A ton of Galarian Pokémon are joining Pokémon Go in June

Galarian Pokémon (other than Weezing) will finally be joining Pokemon Go in June, nearly seven months after they were first introduced to fans of the popular franchise.

The Pokemon that will be added to the game in June include Galarian Meowth, Galarian Zigzagoon, Galarian Darumaka, and Galarian Stunfisk. You’ll also be able to evolve Galarian Meowth, Galarian Zigzagoon, and Galarian Darumaka into their Galarian evolved forms.

These Pokémon are joining the game to tie into the special Throwback event happening in May, which will see a bunch of Pokémon from four different regions and rewards appear week by week.

On June 3, if you’ve completed all four research lines, you’ll earn the title of Throwback Challenge Champion and gain access to a special timed research about Galarian Pokémon, as well as a chance to unlock some exclusive rewards.

Pokemon from the Unova region will also appear more frequently from June 3 to 8. But Galarian Pokémon are new creatures for trainers to collect and search for. It also means trainers will likely get their first Galar Pokémon, Obstagoon, before the other Pokémon in the Galar Pokédex even make an appearance.

There are still a few more Galarian form Pokémon to come, such as Mr. Mime. But for now, fans will need to make do with what’s to come.