A special Milcery holding new items will be available in upcoming Pokémon Sword and Shield Max Raid Battles

The next special Max Raid battle coming to Pokémon Sword and Shield is going to let players catch a Milcery that will be able to Gigantimax once you evolve it into an Alcremie, but there is an added bonus, too.

From Jan. 30 to Feb. 16, special Milcery that is holding two new types of the Sweets item will be available to battle and capture in Max Raid Battles throughout the Wild Area. These two new items, the Star Sweets and Ribbon Sweets, will allow Milcery to evolve into new variations of Alcremie with different colors and patterns.

That means as soon as you catch the special Milcery, you can automatically evolve it into Alcremie since it will be holding one of the new items. However, if you want to try and get a specific color combination, you will need to plan out how you evolve it carefully.

Milcery evolves if you have it holding one of the multiple Sweets items in the game and spin your character around until they strike Champion Leon’s pose. Once that is complete, you will get an Alcremie based on multiple factors including which direction you were spinning, how long you spin, and the time of day you spin.

Related: How to evolve Milcery into Alcremie in Pokémon Sword and Shield

So if you are looking for a specific combination, you should probably look into which motions, time, and duration you should be doing.

Like most of these special Max Raid events, Milcery will not be the only raid available, but it will have a higher chance of appearing for every player in both Sword and Shield. Game Freak actually shadow dropped the increased percentage on the 30th before making the announcement earlier today, so you might already have a special Milcery.

If you want to finish you Alcremie, you better get to catching because once this event ends on Feb. 16 it is unlikely that the items will be readily available until the next time this happens.