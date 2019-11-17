How to evolve Milcery into Alcremie in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Milcery is just one of many new Pokémon introduced in Sword and Shield, but this creme themed Fairy-type is a little tricky to truly use in the game.

As with most Pokémon, Milcery has an evolution that makes it a lot stronger, and in fact, it has eight different forms you can obtain through doing a sequence of events in a specific order to make it evolve into Alcremie.

First, you need to head over to one of the many Battle Cafes in the Galar Region and battle the man who runs the place. Once you beat him he will give you a “sweet reward,” which can be one of several items, but there are a few you are looking for specifically.

Berry Sweet

Clover Sweet

Flower Sweet

Love Sweet

Ribbon Sweet

Star Sweet

Strawberry Sweet

Milcery will only evolve into Alcremie when it is holding an item called a Sweet, which comes in seven different variations. Each of those variations turn Milcery into a different form of Alcremie, but there is also another set of mechanics involved.

You see, unlike an evolution stone or an item that needs to be held while a trade takes place, you actually have to spin your character around to activate the evolution. You will know you did it right when you pull of Leon’s signature Champion Pose, which should trigger the evolution.

Now for another added wrinkle, depending on which of the Sweet items it is holding, which direction you spin, how long you spin, and the time of day you spin, you could end up with a different Alcremie. The item only dictates which decoration will be on your Alcremie’s head, but the way you rotate the control stick changes the color

Here is a full break down of each type and the specific way to get it.

Color/Form Rotation Method Vanilla Cream Spin clockwise during the day Ruby Cream Spin clockwise for over five seconds during the day Matcha Cream Spin clockwise at night Mint Cream Spin counterclockwise for over five seconds at night Lemon Cream Spin clockwise for more than five seconds at night Salted Cream Spin counterclockwise at night Ruby Swirl Spin counterclockwise for more than five seconds during the day Caramel Swirl Spin counterclockwise for more than five seconds at night

There is even a Rainbow Creme form out there too, but there is no way to get it normally, only by spinning and hoping to randomly get it. And none of this is even taking into account the Gigantimax Form, which is something you need to get through Max Raid Battles.

Just remember, the seven Sweet items only decide the accessory, the really important part is the color of creme, so you better learn how to pose.