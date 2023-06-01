A Pokémon Scarlet and Violet player shows off one-of-a-kind Garchomp

After making its way to Scarlet and Violet from Gen IV, one special Garchomp is impressing everyone with all of its achievements.

Since the big Pokémon HOME update, players have been busy transferring their favorite Pokémon from older games to Scarlet and Violet. Some players might be bringing over rare Shinies or Legendaries, while others might be focused on the newer Hisuian Pokémon from Legends: Arceus.

For one fan, it was all about the memories they made with a certain Pokémon.

In a May 31 Reddit thread, one Pokémon fan showed off their Garchomp’s impressive ribbon collection. Among the twenty ribbons were six championship ribbons that can only be earned by defeating the Elite Four and Champion at the end of the game. This means the player has entered the Hall of Fame with their “Garchamp” in every generation since Gen IV when Garchomp was first introduced.

It also means that the player had transferred this same Garchomp over from one generation to the next until it finally reached Scarlet and Violet. The massive ribbon collection is proof that the trainer and Pokémon have been through a lot together over the years.

Fellow players showed their support. “Love me some ribbons, it’s always cool to see!” one fan commented.

Other players were envious and inspired: “You’ve done what I’ve been wanting to do. Except I wanna go further and start in FireRed/Emerald.”

On top of having a growing ribbon collection, the Garchomp can also take advantage of some lesser-known titles that come with each ribbon. For example, it has the “Once Imperfect” title thanks to its Careless Ribbon, which was only obtainable in Gens IV, VI, and VIII.

Who knows how many more ribbons and titles this special Garchomp will earn?

