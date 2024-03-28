A Pokémon Go glitch is giving players a mysterious item, and no one knows what it does

Pokémon Go players are encountering a strange bug that’s giving them a mysterious unreleased item, and we have no idea what its purpose is.

At least, that’s how things seem. Some Pokémon Go trainers have reported getting a strange, cassette-like device that opens as soon as they receive it, but it contains no items or additional information. There seems to be no way to replicate getting the item, and some players are getting it entirely at random.

On sites like Reddit, trainers have been talking about their own experiences receiving the strange item. As is normal with the Pokémon Go community, trainers are quick to speculate about what the item could be.

The consensus among most trainers is that it could be a way to increase the number of field research tasks you have. Players think this because of the binoculars symbol on the device. Others in the community are less convinced, however.

One trainer took things further by saying the supposed new item was datamined a couple of weeks ago and is called a Cassette. But outside of the name, not much is known about what it does, or even if it’ll come out.

If it’s a bug causing the new item to appear, it wouldn’t be the first time Niantic has added new features and Pokémon by mistake. In December 2023, White Kyurem and Black Kyurem briefly appeared as catchable Pokémon in the Go Battle League before swiftly being removed.

For now, all any of us can do is wait for an official announcement from Niantic to find out what this Casette is, and what it does.

