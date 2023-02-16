A new Pokémon Mystery Dungeon game might be on the menu for Pokémon Day, according to a leak

It is usually rare to see an announcement leak early around Pokémon Day, but it looks like a new Pokémon Mystery Dungeon title could be announced at some point during the festivities on February 27.

While the usual Pokémon Day Presents showcase has yet to be shared, The Pokémon Company has already unveiled part of the special event’s content with the “#PokémonTogether” celebration.

While the hashtag is meant to be just a small part of the event, acting as a way for players to share images of themselves and friends playing or interacting with the Pokémon IP through games and other methods, it unintentionally may have also leaked one of the new announcements for Pokémon Day.

In the backend of the #PokémonTogther website’s main page, a line of text mentioning a copyright update for Spike Chunsoft was discovered. This is important because Spike Chunsoft is the developer behind all of the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon games since the original Red and Blue Rescue Team titles in 2005.

Oupsie le copyright (avec une date actualisée) dans les données pic.twitter.com/hx3e8BTx7h — Brybry (@BrybryPokebip) February 15, 2023

This would line up well for a Pokémon Day announcement regarding a new game in the franchise or a potential remade version of an older title from the series since at least one Pokémon spinoff title is typically announced during the presentation.

If a new title is announced, it would be the first wholly new entry in the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon since Super Mystery Dungeon in September 2015 on the Nintendo 3DS. The last release was Rescue Team DX, a remake of the original 2005 games that was released in March 2020 on the Switch—it was also revealed as part of the Pokémon Day Presents 2020.

Related: One high-level Pokémon Go player’s success has the community baffled

If Spike Chunsoft wants to keep with the trend, this could end up being another DX remaster. This time it would likely be Explorers of Time and Darkness, the fan-favorite Nintendo DS entries for the series.

It is also important to note this could absolutely end up meaning nothing. Because of the nature of #PokémonTogther, this could end up being just an updated footnote for a developer of games that some fans might send images in for to be featured. Neither outcome should surprise Pokémon fans, but they only have to wait a few weeks to find out.