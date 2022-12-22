A fancy Pikachu and Noctowl is all fans are getting for Pokémon Go’s New Year’s 2023 event

Niantic really likes copying Valve’s lead during the holiday season, with most of the December events featuring Pokémon wearing hats or different outfits appearing as event-exclusive encounters. This is something the annual New Year’s event always puts a focus on, and the start of 2023 is no exception.

Basically, the entire point of the New Year’s 2023 event is capturing Pokémon with fun costumes, with new additions each year. This time, the usual Slowpoke line has been sidelined and Noctowl is ready to take the stage.

From Dec. 31 at 8pm to Jan. 4 at 8pm local time players will be able to encounter a fancy Noctowl wearing a golden New Year’s outfit. This means you will see both Hoothoot and its evolution wearing a golden bowtie and top hat. Joining them is yet another costumed Pikachu too, with the franchise mascot appearing with a party top hat.

As we come to the close of another eventful year of exploration, let’s start the next one off right—with a New Year’s celebration event in Pokémon GO!



Our New Year’s party will last from December 31, 2022, through January 4, 2023.



Let’s GO…right into 2023!#MythicalWishes pic.twitter.com/Q4RDptQbDY — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 22, 2022

That party hat style will be inescapable throughout the event, as Wurmple, Pichu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Raticate, Nidorino, Gengar, and Wobbuffet will all have their own hats attached when you encounter them too. That is about where the special festivities end, however since the only special inclusion for five-star raids is Reshiram.

But don’t fret, a number of event bonuses and a full Collection Challenge will also be live during the New Year’s celebration—even if the entire thing feels like a bit of a missed opportunity or cut corners to some Pokemon fans this year.