A bug is causing players to lose money on the iOS version of Pokémon UNITE

Pokémon UNITE is your typical free-to-start title, in that it is totally accessible to all players but it offers microtransactions that can help unlock certain elements of the game faster or access premium-only content. A new bug has, however, been flagged on the iOS version of the game that is actively causing players to lose money when purchasing microtransactions.

Losing money might be a strong term, but it has gotten serious enough that the official Pokémon UNITE Twitter account has asked players to refrain from making purchases on that version of the game.

According to the UNITE team, this is an issue only impacting the App Store’s in-app purchases.

“Currently, we have confirmed an issue in the App Store where in-app purchases cannot be performed normally,” the UNITE team said. “If you are using an iOS device, please refrain from making in-app purchases for a while until the problem is resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

The community has rightfully pointed out that only the Japanese Twitter account for the game has mentioned this problem thus far, leading to more conversations about the poor handling of UNITE’s English social media when it comes to posting updates surrounding patches and harmful bugs.

This is a big problem for multiple reasons, especially since a new update just went live with a balance patch that also added Scizor as a playable Pokémon that can only be accessed through the use of premium currency. So if a player using an Apple product wanted to play Scizor on launch day, they are more likely to have tried to use microtransactions and could end up losing that money.

So until an update is released about the situation, don’t make microtransaction purchases for UNITE on any device using iOS. And remember, if you circumvent this by making the purchases on the Nintendo Switch or an Android app, premium currency does not transfer between devices even if you use the same account—though any items you purchase with it will.