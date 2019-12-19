3 new Pokémon Sword and Shield Mystery Gift codes give players rare Poké Balls

Pokémon games frequently distribute special codes that let players download special items to their games through the Mystery Gift system. Three new codes for Pokémon Sword and Shield that just went live earlier today and can now be redeemed.

Each of these three distribution codes will give you a set of special Poké Balls that you would normally only be able to obtain one of during the game by talking to Ball Guy before each gym battle.

These special Poké Balls all have unique effects that make catching Pokémon easier depending on different conditions that are outlined in the item’s description. So if you want to get an extra set of each capture item, here are the codes you need to enter and what Poké Balls you will get in return.

Mystery Gift Code Items 0KUGAFUKA1B0RU Love Ball, Friend Ball, and Dream Ball K0UN1NMASC0T Level Ball, Moon Ball, and Fast Ball 1YAHAYA Heavy Ball, Lure Ball, and Beast Ball

Screengrab via Pokemon

Screengrab via Pokemon

Screengrab via Pokemon

Each code is a different length and does not need to fill up the full 16 characters available when you type in a Mystery Gift code. And each code will only work one-time per save file, so there is no point in trying to enter them more than once.

To get to the Mystery Gift menu, all you need to do is open your normal in-game menu by pressing the X Button and there will an icon that says “Mystery Gift” in the menu. After that, just select the “Get with Code/Password” option and allow your game time to connect to the internet before entering the code and claiming your free Poké Balls.