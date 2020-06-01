22 Different Gigantamax Pokémon will highlight June’s Pokémon Sword and Shield Max Raid Battle event

Nearly every one of them will be on offer.

Pokemon HOME has revealed new information about this month’s Pokémon Sword and Shield Max Raid Battle event—and its a big one.

Twenty-two different Gigantamax Pokemon will be available throughout June starting tomorrow until June 26 at 23:59 UTC. Only Gigantamax Melmetal, Pikachu, Eevee and Meowth will not be on offer.

Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Sword & Shield Max Raid Battle event has been confirmed. 22 different Gigantamax Pokémon will be available! Full details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/cZY5CDCoSV — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) June 1, 2020

The 22 Pokémon will be split between both games, 11 each, but players will be able to find other players from different copies to help get them all. The Pokemon appearing in both games will be the following:

In Pokémon Sword: Gigantamax Snorlax, Gengar, Kingler, Lapras, Garbodor, Corviknight, Appletun, Toxtricity (Ampled Form), Centiskorch, Grimmsnarl, Alcremie and Duraludon.

In Pokémon Shield: Gigantamax Snorlax, Charizard, Butterfree, Machamp, Orbeetle, Drednaw, Coalossal, Flapple, Sandaconda, Toxtricity (Low Key Form), Hatterne and Copperajah.

With so many on offer, its the perfect chance for trainers to grab any they might have missed since the game released as well as find the perfect Pokémon for their teams ahead of the upcoming first DLC release sometime this month.