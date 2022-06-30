2022 Pokémon TCG Trainer’s Toolkit contents revealed

You'll get everything you need to get playing.

The contents of this year’s Pokémon TCG Trainer’s Toolkit have now been revealed and they include everything you’ll need to get in on the action.

Thanks to a report by PokeBeach, the details of this product are now known and it will include alternate art promos of Limnieon V that were previously revealed, and more.

In this kit, you’ll get four Pokémon TCG Booster Packs from recent sets, including Astral Radiance, Brilliant Stars, and Evolving Skies.

To assist with building your deck you’ll also get more than 50 cards that include trainer cards, special energy cards, and more. You’ll have no shortage of energy cards as on top of the special energies, you’ll get a stack of 100 basic energy cards for use.

As outlined in the report, the other items inside include 65 card sleeves, a deck builder’s guide, six damage counter dice, a competition legal coin-flip die, two condition markers, one VSTAR marker, and a code for Pokémon TCG Live.

The contents of this production shouldn’t come as any surprise as they are similar to what Pokémon TCG collectors received with last year’s Trainer’s Toolkit. This year the product features a purple color scheme different from last year’s blue.

While unrelated to Pokémon TCG’s collaboration with Pokémon GO, the 2022 Pokémon TCG Trainer’s Toolkit will go on sale on July 1, the same date as many of the products in this collaboration.

If you’re interested in seeing the cards joining the TCG with this new set then you can check out a full card list here.