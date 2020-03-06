2020 Pokémon Europe International Championships canceled due to coronavirus

The latest gaming event to be canceled due to the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, is the 2020 Pokémon Europe International Championships.

The Pokémon Company made the announcement on its website today. The event was due to take place in Berlin from April 17 to 19 with thousands of dollars in payouts in Pokémon Sword and Shield, the trading card game, and Pokkén Tournament DX.

“The safety and well-being of our community, both competitors and organizers, is our top priority,” The Pokémon Company said. “While we prefer never to see an event get postponed or canceled, out of an abundance of caution and pursuant to the current recommendations set forth by public health officials, we have canceled the 2020 Pokémon Europe International Championships. We want to thank the Play! Pokémon community for its continued interest in our competitive events and appreciate everyone’s support and understanding during these unique circumstances.”

The Pokémon Company said that the championships “have been canceled out of an abundance of caution and pursuant to the current recommendations set forth by public health officials.”

The announcement also said that players should check with local organizers about upcoming events in their area, but there are “no plans to postpone or cancel the 2020 Pokémon North America International Championships or 2020 Pokémon World Championships” right now.