10 best Pokémon ROM hacks for 2023, ranked

Here are some of the best Pokémon games made by the community developers.

The Pokémon media franchise has established itself as one of the biggest in the world, wherein it indulged in various mediums of entertainment, such as anime series, movies, card games, toys, and most importantly, video games.

The first Pokémon video game was released in 1998, in the form of the Pokémon Red and Blue versions. Since then, over 80 Pokémon games have launched, making every Pokémon fan’s choice of titles more diverse. But these 80 games are just the tip of the iceberg since the community also made Pokémon games.

These community-made Pokémon games are what we know as the Pokémon ROM hacks. The Pokémon Company may not officially release them, but these titles provide a different take on some existing Pokémon games today.

With that in mind, here is our list of the 10 best Pokémon ROM hacks, ranked based on gameplay, aesthetics, and overall impact on the community.

10 best Pokémon ROM hacks, ranked

10) Pokémon DarkFire

Pokémon DarkFire uses Pokémon Emerald as its base game, and we know how this Generation Three title managed to become one of the best mainline Pokémon titles in history, especially with its storyline, featured Pokémon, and more.

With that, this ROM hack is already something worth trying, though one unique aspect players should know is that there are no gyms in Pokémon DarkFire. This makes each Pokémon more inclined to be used in the story of the game, which is somehow darker than the usual Pokémon game plots.

9) Pokémon Rocket Edition

Another game that uses FireRed as the base game, Pokémon Rocket Edition, lets players take the role of Team Rocket’s Grunt. This makes the original FireRed game story more interesting since you are playing from the perspective of an originally antagonizing character. Here, you can commit crimes, steal other trainers’ Pokémon, and prove yourself as Team Rocket’s best member.

8) Pokémon Dark Rising

There is more than one Pokémon Dark Rising game since this continuous series has unique yet connected stories. You can compare this to a trilogy of Star Wars, though, of course, it is set in the vast world of Pokémon. Its base game is also FireRed, and five existing Pokémon Dark Rising games exist. You’ll cross another world in the fourth game, Pokémon Dark Rising Origins: Worlds Collide, since you can also catch some Digimon here.

In all of the Pokémon Dark Rising games, players may be able to catch up to almost 400 Pokémon, ranging from Generations Oneto Five. Also, you’ll find Doctor Roy here, the counterpart to Nurse Joy, who heals all of your Pokémon.

7) Pokémon Flora Sky

Another Pokémon ROM hack that uses Emerald as the base game, Pokémon Flora Sky, features over 360 Pokémon and a fun and exciting story around Team Magma and Team Aqua. This game has different Gym Leaders, and some unique items players may not use in other Pokémon games.

Players may also indulge in the story involving the Creation Trio of Dialga, Palkia, and Giratina. But aside from their original stories from the games and anime series/movies, there are other stories for the Creation Trio and Legendary Pokémon like Groudon and Kyogre.

6) Pokémon Gaia

One of the ROM hacks with the most up-to-date graphics and visuals, Pokémon Gaia, is a fan-made game with Pokémon FireRed as its base title. This game’s story makes it more interesting, especially with how a certain old civilization was rattled when an earthquake occurred. You should be able to prevent another one from happening in the present game.

Players may also explore the regions of Kanto, Johto, Sinnoh, Unova, and Kalos in Pokémon Gaia, though its story is mainly set in the region of Orbtus.

5) Pokémon Unbound

Pokémon Unbound is another game that features FireRed as its base game. But the original game’s story is spiced up thanks to the inclusion of more updated features, such as the Z Moves and Mega Evolutions. The game is set in the region of Borrius, whose plot mainly revolves around The Shadows, which is known to be an antagonistic group (like Team Rocket and the likes).

If you are someone who loves a game that has a lot of content, then you can try this ROM hack. Aside from the main story, there are a bunch of side quests you can do which are very much inclined to the main plot.

4) Pokémon Phoenix Rising

In Pokémon Phoenix Rising, players are tasked to find and eventually resurrect the Legendary Pokémon, Ho-Oh, in the region of Hawthorne. The plot’s outcome depends on the players’ decision-making, making the game unique compared to the official Pokémon games.

Mega Evolutions and its feature known as the Relic Pokémon can be used by players here. Pokémon Phoenix Rising also gets updated regularly, so you will surely have a ton of content to play with every time.

3) Pokémon Sors

If you want a different take on the story of the usual Pokémon games, Pokémon Sors could be for you. This ROM hack features a story like no other, especially with the introduction of the Eclipse type. Existing Pokémon could eventually turn violet when they become this type, granting some different abilities than the original ones.

Pokémon Sors takes place in the region of Hupest, and players may catch more than 700 Pokémon here, ranging from Generations One to Seven. Be careful with the obstacles you may face while exploring since these could be more dangerous than regular Pokémon games.

2) Pokémon Prism

The second on our list is the ROM hack that uses Pokémon Crystal as its base game. Pokémon Prism tasks players to take the role of Lance’s child, who goes on a quest to acquire and win 20 Gym badges. The story is set in the regions of Naljo and Rijon, with the player getting a Larvitar at the start, serving as their travel buddy.

This ROM hack introduces two new Pokémon types: Gas and Sound-types. If you are in for a very different yet exciting take while retaining the core elements of Pokémon games, then Pokémon Prism could be a good choice.

1) Pokémon GS Chronicles

Topping off our list of the best Pokémon ROM hacks is Pokémon GS Chronicles.

Pokémon Gold and Silver have become two of the most iconic mainline games in the franchise’s history, especially with their gameplay elements passed down to today’s latest Pokémon games. And are they doing a ROM hack using both games? It is a masterpiece. Pokémon GS Chronicles includes all 400 plus Pokémon from Generations One to Six while keeping the stories from the original Gold and Silver titles.

A slight change, however, is that the dialogue is a bit different compared to the base games. But still, trying this ROM hack would be worth it and be considered the best.

What is the ROM hack for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

A few options are available. Suppose one is more attuned to the GBA. In that case, a GBA Rom for Scarlett and Violet is available, adding new Pokémon, characters, battle sprites, a new city, a new cave, and more Pokémon are capable of tercrystallization.

Additionally, there is SV+, a Rom hack for Scarlett and Violet. In this Rom, players can experience a new post-game, a trainer overhaul increasing the difficulty but keeping progression intact, alternate evolutions, trade evolutions, eeveelotions, all version-specific pokemon, tweaks to battling including speed and blind battles, raid tweaks, better picnics, better ride pokemon, and shiny lock removal.

Websites where you can download Pokémon ROM hacks

Be careful about what ROM hack you play. There could be a chance that some of these hacks could harm your computer. It’s also illegal to download and play ROMs without paying the game developer. We are not recommending getting hacked ROMs without the permission of the developer or publisher; this is for educational purposes.

