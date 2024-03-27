Is Planet Zoo: Console Edition on Xbox Game Pass?

Planet Zoo: Console Edition has landed on Xbox, bringing the game to a new audience, and so many are asking if it’s available on Game Pass.

First released on PC in 2019, it has taken almost five years for Xbox and PlayStation gamers to be able to enjoy Planet Zoo but the wait was worth it with a staggering list of animals to add to your zoo. If you’re wondering whether you can avoid splashing the cash on Planet Zoo: Console Edition by utilizing a Game Pass subscription, we have the answer.

Is Planet Zoo: Console Edition on Game Pass?

Image via Frontier

No, Planet Zoo: Console Edition is not available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. However, that doesn’t mean it won’t ever be added to the catalogue. Frontier Developments has a history of allowing their titles to be added to Game Pass, with Planet Coaster previously available as part of the subscription until it was removed in late 2021.

Jurassic World Evolution 2, another Frontier title, joined Game Pass in 2022 and remains available on console and PC to this day. The game even continues to receive support, releasing a new DLC pack, the Secret Species Pack, on March 13.

Planet Zoo: Console Edition could join the Game Pass service eventually, but it is unlikely to be anytime soon; Jurassic World Evolution 2 launched in November 2021, six months before it arrived on Game Pass, and Planet Coaster‘s console edition took a year to hit the service.

If Planet Zoo: Console Edition does eventually join the now extensive Xbox Game Pass library, it would likely not include any of the additional DLC bundles that provide extra animals, campaign scenarios, scenery, and more.

