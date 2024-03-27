Category:
Planet Zoo

Is Planet Zoo: Console Edition on Xbox Game Pass?

Zoo-ming onto console.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Mar 26, 2024 09:37 pm
Elephants in an enclosure in Planet Zoo: Console Edition.
Elephan-tastic. Image via Frontier

Planet Zoo: Console Edition has landed on Xbox, bringing the game to a new audience, and so many are asking if it’s available on Game Pass.

Recommended Videos

First released on PC in 2019, it has taken almost five years for Xbox and PlayStation gamers to be able to enjoy Planet Zoo but the wait was worth it with a staggering list of animals to add to your zoo. If you’re wondering whether you can avoid splashing the cash on Planet Zoo: Console Edition by utilizing a Game Pass subscription, we have the answer.

Is Planet Zoo: Console Edition on Game Pass?

Pandas inside an enclosure in Planet Zoo: Console Edition.
Panda-monium. Image via Frontier

No, Planet Zoo: Console Edition is not available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. However, that doesn’t mean it won’t ever be added to the catalogue. Frontier Developments has a history of allowing their titles to be added to Game Pass, with Planet Coaster previously available as part of the subscription until it was removed in late 2021.

Jurassic World Evolution 2, another Frontier title, joined Game Pass in 2022 and remains available on console and PC to this day. The game even continues to receive support, releasing a new DLC pack, the Secret Species Pack, on March 13.

Planet Zoo: Console Edition could join the Game Pass service eventually, but it is unlikely to be anytime soon; Jurassic World Evolution 2 launched in November 2021, six months before it arrived on Game Pass, and Planet Coaster‘s console edition took a year to hit the service.

If Planet Zoo: Console Edition does eventually join the now extensive Xbox Game Pass library, it would likely not include any of the additional DLC bundles that provide extra animals, campaign scenarios, scenery, and more.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ALGS Pro League 2024: Full Split One scores and standings
TSM Apex lifts the ALGS Championship trophy as ref confetti and sparklers go off in the background.
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
ALGS Pro League 2024: Full Split One scores and standings
Ryan Lemay and others Ryan Lemay and others Mar 26, 2024
Read Article Today’s Connections Answer: March 26 hints
Connections game name and logo over a purple background
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Today’s Connections Answer: March 26 hints
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert Mar 26, 2024
Read Article Collect them all: Falcons bolster CS2 roster with yet another ex-Astralis legend
Professional CS:GO player dupreeh poses for photo during PGL Antwerp Major Europe RMR's media day in 2022.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Collect them all: Falcons bolster CS2 roster with yet another ex-Astralis legend
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Mar 26, 2024
Related Content
Author
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.