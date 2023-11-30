How to play Phasmophobia in VR

Who would do that to themselves?

Like beating ghosts, donning your VR goggles and tackling the various ghosts and ghouls of Phasmophobia can be a simple task, once you know the steps.

If you’re looking to add an extra spooky element to your Phasmophobia gameplay, there’s nothing better than being completely unaware of your surroundings. Each table and plant you bump into as you wander aimlessly around your lounge room will make you flinch and check no one else is around intermittently.

This is what makes VR gameplay so much fun. Being fully immersed in your gameplay is a must for a horror game like Phasmophobia, and there’s nothing more immersive than VR—and here’s how you can get it all working to play.

Can you play Phasmophobia in VR?

Experience all the gear in VR. Image via Kinetic Games

Yes, you absolutely can play Phasmophobia in VR. This genre is perfectly suited to virtual reality and for horror fanatics, it’s the perfect experience. The skin-crawling experience of being chased in a horror game is intensified by the VR experience and isn’t for the faint of heart.

To see if a title is available on VR, all you have to do is check on its Steam page. Check down the bottom right, underneath the Is this game relevant to you? Section. You’ll see a VR symbol with the words VR Supported next to it. If you want to play Phasmophobia in VR, you’ll have to get the right product and get it all set up. Once you’re locked in with your VR headset, you’re bound for a memorable experience.

What Specs will I need to play Phasmophobia in VR?

Trying to play Phasmophobia on VR without the minimum requirements will make your experience laggy or unplayable.

Here’s what you’ll need to play Phasmophobia on VR:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64Bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4590 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 390

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 21 GB available space

VR Support: OpenXR

How to play Phasmophobia in VR

To play Phasmophobia in VR, you’ll have to download SteamVR. To find this, look up SteamVR in the search bar at the top of the app. Once you’ve downloaded SteamVR, plug in your headset and download the Oculus or corresponding app on your PC. Launch the game from SteamVR, and you’ll be able to play your game with your headset on.

Tip: A cord might be required to use your VR goggles with your PC, so check your setup guide

Now you’ll be able to play your Phasmophobia games completely immersed (and terrified) in VR. Just keep a friend close by to make sure you don’t hit anything. Maybe keep another friend to make sure they don’t mess with you while you’ve got your goggles on too.