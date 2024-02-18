Category:
Persona 3 Reload: Void Giant weakness

Toppling the giant.
Abdul Saad
Feb 18, 2024
Image showing the Void Giant in Persona 3 Reload.
There are several enemies in Persona 3 Reload that are seemingly invincible, especially if you aren’t prepared to fight them. One of the best examples of these enemies is the Void Giant. This shadow is a boss that is tricky to beat, but luckily, it has a weakness.

If you find yourself struggling to beat the boss, keep reading. This guide will teach you how to effectively defeat the Void Giant in Persona 3 Reload.

What is Void Giant’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Image showing the Void Giant's stats in Persona 3 Reload.
The Void Giant is a boss that can be found past the first Monad Passage door on floor 175 of the Harabah block. While formidable, it is weak to fire but deflects wind and Ice attacks and resists strike damage. What makes it especially challenging is that regular physical attacks don’t harm the boss. As such, you’ll have to come prepared with the right party members, items, and Persona.

How to beat Void Giant in Persona 3 Reload

Defeating the Void Giant isn’t particularly tough if you’ve come prepared and your party is at a sufficient level for the fight. The latter part is especially important as if your party is below level 50, you may have a tough time defeating it, or it may take significantly longer. Additionally, as the boss is weak to fire damage, it would be best to add Koromaru to the party if he’s available.

Koromaru is the only party member who naturally uses various fire skills, so he will be a vital asset to the team. As for your character, it’s also best to come with any Persona above level 50 with fire skills. Lastly, since your other party members don’t have fire skills, bringing fire items such as Maragi gems and having these party members use them would make the fight significantly shorter.

In short, coming to the fight with a strong party, including Koromaru, a good Persona with fire skills, and Maragi gems, will be enough to quickly defeat the boss.

Abdul Saad
Abdul Saad is a seasoned entertainment journalist and critic and has been writing for over five years on multiple gaming sites. When he isn't writing or playing the latest JRPG, he can be found coding games of his own or tinkering with something electrical.