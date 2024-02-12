Category:
Persona

Persona 3 Reload: Terminal Table weakness

The most unintentionally fun boss fight in Persona 3 Reload.
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
|
Published: Feb 12, 2024 04:10 pm
The party prepares to fight the Terminal Table.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Terminal Table is among the most unique bosses you’ll fight in Persona 3 Reload—though if that’s a compliment or not depends on how well the fight goes.

Recommended Videos

As indicated by its name, the Terminal Table has a few attacks that can terminate your party. The gatekeeper at floor 132 (132F) in Tziah brings a risky fight, made more threatening due to its lack of overt weaknesses. You can’t chain All-Out Attacks on it, and you can nix two (somewhat lesser-used) elements.

Here’s what you should and shouldn’t use when fighting Terminal Table in Persona 3 Reload and how to best plan for it in the coming fight.

Terminal Table weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload

The Terminal Table has no weaknesses. Plus, it nullifies damage from Strike attacks and will heal from Light abilities. Koromaru is in danger here since he’s vulnerable to Light.

The Terminal Table's weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload
Crits are your best bet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to beat Terminal Table in Persona 3 Reload

The easiest way to defeat Terminal Table in Persona 3 Reload is by not dying. While that may seem like an obvious statement, it takes a new meaning when you consider that all the boss does is use Light-based instakill attacks. It’s a dangerous gimmick, but one that’s easily circumvented if you know how to counter it.

The trick to killing Terminal Table is having a Persona that’s immune to Light skills like Hama et al. Thoth (40), Anubis (40), Vasuki (38), and Virtue (32) are great potential choices here. These should take care of keeping you alive without much of a hitch, leaving you free to whack down Terminal Table.

Terminal Table ready for an All-Out Attack in Persona 3 Reload
Nice going, Junpei. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ken may be a good pick here since he resists Light, though he doesn’t nullify its effects. On the flip side, keep Koromaru by the entrance or he’ll be more than a hindrance (unless you’re planning on casting his Theurgy and letting him die, which is a morally questionable yet valid strategy). Akihiko can keep Koromaru company: Terminal Table nullifies Strike and isn’t weak to Thunder, so it’s not like Zionga will do much good here, though you can always bring him along for the Theurgy.

Like other enemies, landing crits will flatten Terminal Table and keep it ready for an All-Out Attack, which you can use to deal huge swaths of damage in one go. Theurgies, of course, are always on the table. But the key here is to make sure your protagonist is protected against Light abilities, and bringing Ken for the ride doesn’t hurt either (unless you want to hog all the XP).

related content
Read Article How to fuse Titania with Matarukaja in Persona 3 Reload
A recently fused Titania in the Velvet Room
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to fuse Titania with Matarukaja in Persona 3 Reload
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Luxury Hand weakness
All Luxury Hand weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Luxury Hand weakness
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to fuse Samael in Persona 3 Reload
An image of the protagonist from Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to fuse Samael in Persona 3 Reload
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 12, 2024
Read Article All Missing Person locations in Persona 3 Reload
An image of Shinjiro using his Theurgy skill in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
All Missing Person locations in Persona 3 Reload
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to collect 12 different drinks from vending machines in Persona 3 Reload
The Leader's face
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to collect 12 different drinks from vending machines in Persona 3 Reload
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to fuse Titania with Matarukaja in Persona 3 Reload
A recently fused Titania in the Velvet Room
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to fuse Titania with Matarukaja in Persona 3 Reload
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Luxury Hand weakness
All Luxury Hand weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Luxury Hand weakness
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to fuse Samael in Persona 3 Reload
An image of the protagonist from Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to fuse Samael in Persona 3 Reload
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 12, 2024
Read Article All Missing Person locations in Persona 3 Reload
An image of Shinjiro using his Theurgy skill in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
All Missing Person locations in Persona 3 Reload
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to collect 12 different drinks from vending machines in Persona 3 Reload
The Leader's face
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to collect 12 different drinks from vending machines in Persona 3 Reload
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 12, 2024

Author

Pedro Peres
Pedro is Dot Esports' Lead Destiny Writer. He's been a freelance writer since 2019, and legend has it you can summon him by pinging an R-301 or inviting him to run a raid in Destiny 2 (though he probably has worse RNG luck than the D2 team combined). When he's not shooting Dregs, you can see him raising the dead in Diablo IV, getting third-partied in DMZ, or failing a stealth heist in Payday 3. Find his ramblings on his Twitter @ggpedroperes.