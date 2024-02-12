Persona 3 Reload: Terminal Table weakness

Terminal Table is among the most unique bosses you’ll fight in Persona 3 Reload—though if that’s a compliment or not depends on how well the fight goes.

As indicated by its name, the Terminal Table has a few attacks that can terminate your party. The gatekeeper at floor 132 (132F) in Tziah brings a risky fight, made more threatening due to its lack of overt weaknesses. You can’t chain All-Out Attacks on it, and you can nix two (somewhat lesser-used) elements.

Here’s what you should and shouldn’t use when fighting Terminal Table in Persona 3 Reload and how to best plan for it in the coming fight.

Terminal Table weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload

The Terminal Table has no weaknesses. Plus, it nullifies damage from Strike attacks and will heal from Light abilities. Koromaru is in danger here since he’s vulnerable to Light.

Crits are your best bet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to beat Terminal Table in Persona 3 Reload

The easiest way to defeat Terminal Table in Persona 3 Reload is by not dying. While that may seem like an obvious statement, it takes a new meaning when you consider that all the boss does is use Light-based instakill attacks. It’s a dangerous gimmick, but one that’s easily circumvented if you know how to counter it.

The trick to killing Terminal Table is having a Persona that’s immune to Light skills like Hama et al. Thoth (40), Anubis (40), Vasuki (38), and Virtue (32) are great potential choices here. These should take care of keeping you alive without much of a hitch, leaving you free to whack down Terminal Table.

Nice going, Junpei. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ken may be a good pick here since he resists Light, though he doesn’t nullify its effects. On the flip side, keep Koromaru by the entrance or he’ll be more than a hindrance (unless you’re planning on casting his Theurgy and letting him die, which is a morally questionable yet valid strategy). Akihiko can keep Koromaru company: Terminal Table nullifies Strike and isn’t weak to Thunder, so it’s not like Zionga will do much good here, though you can always bring him along for the Theurgy.

Like other enemies, landing crits will flatten Terminal Table and keep it ready for an All-Out Attack, which you can use to deal huge swaths of damage in one go. Theurgies, of course, are always on the table. But the key here is to make sure your protagonist is protected against Light abilities, and bringing Ken for the ride doesn’t hurt either (unless you want to hog all the XP).