Persona 3 Reload: Reticent Checkmate weakness

Persona 3 Reload has several shadows one could only describe as peculiar. Some of these enemies are Greedy Shadows, which give players many great rewards. One of these is the Reticent Checkmate. If you’re wondering how to defeat the elusive shadow, you’ve found the right article.

In this guide, you will learn the Reticent Checkmate’s weakness and how to defeat it in Persona 3 Reload.

What is Reticent Checkmate’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

This golden hand has a weakness. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are several Greedy Shadows in Persona 3 Reload, and one of the most elusive is the Reticent Checkmate. This shadow can be found in the Upper levels of the Tziah Block of Tartarus. When you find and approach it, it will run away, so you will need to chase it by navigating the floor’s corridors to catch it. However, to avoid chasing it, when you encounter it, wait until it is close enough and its back is turned towards you, then slowly approach it. This will allow you to hit it and trigger the fight with an advantage and no issues.

It’s worth noting that the Reticent Weakness has a decent amount of health. As such, it may take a while to defeat it with physical and special attacks, depending on how strong your party is. Thankfully, this shadow has a weakness: electricity. So bringing Akihiko into the fight will be a wise decision. If, for some reason, he can’t join the party, you can also bring Zionga gems as a replacement.

How to beat Reticent Checkmate in Persona 3 Reload

The shadow uses several offensive attacks and skills. It will sometimes use MaraKunda to reduce all party members’ defense. Using a skill like Marakukaja will counteract this. Additionally, the shadow uses Strike attacks and Garudyne, so avoid bringing Junpei and a Persona that’s weak to wind.

Overall, using electricity and All-out Attacks on it as much as possible is the quickest way to defeat the Reticent Checkmate.