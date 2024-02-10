Persona 3 Reload: How to save Chidori

One of Persona 3 Reload’s main characters, Chidori, is destined to meet a terrible fate unless you intervene. If you’re a good Samaritan, it’s possible to save her life, but you can only do so if you haven’t progressed too far and missed your chance.

We advise having a backup save as you reach 11/1 (November 1) just in case things fail, because you might not be able to rewind your progress far enough to save the day.

How to save Chidori in Persona 3 Reload

She’s worth saving. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To save Chidori at the end of Persona 3 Reload, you must talk to Junpei on specific dates in November to change her fate.

On 11/6, you see a cutscene showing Junpei meeting Chidori, and you need to talk to him right away on this day to take one of the first steps toward to saving Chidori’s life. You’ll go with him to a Flower Shop, where nothing happens, but you must go back to the Flower Shop yourself and buy a White Flower for 250 Yen as soon as possible.

After getting the flowers, you need to return to Junpei during the evening when you return to the Dorm to complete the life-saving quest. These interactions are crucial and you must complete them before 11/21 to save Chidori. You can do them anytime prior to this date, but getting them out of the way is vital.

When you reach the date 11/22, if you see a cutscene of Mitsuru talking on the phone in the evening, this is your indication you’ve done the impossible and changed fate. There’s no reward for doing so, and saving her life won’t affect the ending, so it’s completely optional.