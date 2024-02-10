Category:
Persona

Persona 3 Reload: How to save Chidori

Save the girl!
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Feb 10, 2024 07:54 am
An image of Junpei using his Theurgy skill in Persona 3 Reload.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of Persona 3 Reload’s main characters, Chidori, is destined to meet a terrible fate unless you intervene. If you’re a good Samaritan, it’s possible to save her life, but you can only do so if you haven’t progressed too far and missed your chance.

Recommended Videos

We advise having a backup save as you reach 11/1 (November 1) just in case things fail, because you might not be able to rewind your progress far enough to save the day.

How to save Chidori in Persona 3 Reload

An image of Helel using a Theurgy skill in Persona 3 Reload.
She’s worth saving. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To save Chidori at the end of Persona 3 Reload, you must talk to Junpei on specific dates in November to change her fate.

On 11/6, you see a cutscene showing Junpei meeting Chidori, and you need to talk to him right away on this day to take one of the first steps toward to saving Chidori’s life. You’ll go with him to a Flower Shop, where nothing happens, but you must go back to the Flower Shop yourself and buy a White Flower for 250 Yen as soon as possible.

After getting the flowers, you need to return to Junpei during the evening when you return to the Dorm to complete the life-saving quest. These interactions are crucial and you must complete them before 11/21 to save Chidori. You can do them anytime prior to this date, but getting them out of the way is vital.

When you reach the date 11/22, if you see a cutscene of Mitsuru talking on the phone in the evening, this is your indication you’ve done the impossible and changed fate. There’s no reward for doing so, and saving her life won’t affect the ending, so it’s completely optional.

related content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload Slaughter Twins weakness
Disturbing Dice
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload Slaughter Twins weakness
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 10, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Akinari Kamiki (Sun) Social Link guide
Akinari Kamiki Sun parting ways in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Akinari Kamiki (Sun) Social Link guide
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 10, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Vehement Idol weakness
How to beat the Vehement Idol in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Vehement Idol weakness
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Ethereal Hand weakness
An image of Junpei using his Theurgy skill in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Ethereal Hand weakness
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Ghost Story Rumours answers
An evening chat in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Ghost Story Rumours answers
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload Slaughter Twins weakness
Disturbing Dice
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload Slaughter Twins weakness
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 10, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Akinari Kamiki (Sun) Social Link guide
Akinari Kamiki Sun parting ways in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Akinari Kamiki (Sun) Social Link guide
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 10, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Vehement Idol weakness
How to beat the Vehement Idol in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Vehement Idol weakness
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Ethereal Hand weakness
An image of Junpei using his Theurgy skill in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Ethereal Hand weakness
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Ghost Story Rumours answers
An evening chat in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Ghost Story Rumours answers
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 9, 2024

Author

Adam Newell
If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.