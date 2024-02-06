Category:
Is Persona 3 Reload on Switch?

It is time to Reload the Switch?
Hadley Vincent
Published: Feb 6, 2024 07:17 am
Persona 3 Reload opening video with character and wind turbine
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you were wondering which platforms are available to play the reimagined Persona 3, look no further. Here is our answer on whether you can play Persona 3 Reload on the Nintendo Switch.

Is Persona 3 Reload on the Nintendo Switch? Answered

Junpei Iori waiting at top of staircase in Persona 3 Reload opening video
Waiting patiently for the Nintendo Switch release. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, Persona 3 Reload is not available on the Nintendo Switch. Perhaps the JRPG genre and anime characters fooled me into thinking this game would naturally play on the Nintendo Switch, but I was shocked to learn otherwise in the lead-up to its release.

Atlus seems to start with the release of Persona entries on classic consoles, as seen with Persona 3’s original release back in 2006 on the iconic PlayStation 2. It appears events have repeated themselves 18 years later with the return of Persona 3.

Will Persona 3 Reload be available on Nintendo Switch in the future?

According to Persona 3 Reload director Takuya Yamaguchi, a Nintendo Switch isn’t out of the question. While their eyes weren’t set on the P3 Reload release for the Switch, a recent interview with Atlus and Takuya Yamaguchi confirmed a Nintendo Switch release could soon be in the works. Yamaguchi said there is a “matter of discussing it with the team,” implying that a port to the Nintendo Switch has neither been confirmed nor denied for Persona 3 Reload’s future.

Persona 3, originally released on the PlayStation 2, was later ported to Windows, Xbox One and Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and the Nintendo Switch. It won’t be surprising if Persona 3 is later ported to the Nintendo Switch. As Persona 5 released on the Nintendo Switch in 2019, the decision to port may come down to the sold copies count for Persona 3 Reload on other platforms.

Those interested in playing Persona 3 Reload can purchase it on Windows, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X for now.

Hadley Vincent
A Psychology graduate trying to find the meaning of life through gaming. An enthusiast of indie horror and anime where you'll often find them obsessing over a great narrative and even better twists that M. Night would be jealous of. Their shocking twist? "The Last of Us II is a masterpiece."