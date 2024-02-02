How to get a Juzumaru in Persona 3 Reload

After the first full moon in Persona 3 Reload, you can start accepting requests (aka quests) from Elizabeth, who can be found at the mysterious door to the Velvet Room in the Paulownia Mall back alley. Request #7 on her list is to bring her a Juzumaru.

Recommended Videos

A Juzumaru is a large two-handed sword usable by Junpei, but you can’t buy it from Officer Kurosawa at the police station. Instead, you have to find it in the Tartarus tower during the Dark Hour. But Tartarus is huge, so where exactly can you find a Juzumaru in Persona 3 Reload?

Where to find a Juzumaru for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload

“Lower” here means “not at the very top.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elizabeth asks you to bring her the Juzumaru sword, and if you check the info on the quest, you can see some more details, including clues as to its location. First, she tells you it can be found in a special treasure chest. Special treasure chests are the ones that can only be opened using Twilight Fragments. She also tells you it can be found on the lower floors of Arqa, which is the second Tartarus block. The one you unlock when you open the first border floor at 22F at around the same time you unlock Elizabeth’s requests. She also mentions that a powerful Shadow is lurking near the Juzumaru.

For me, at least, the Juzumaru was in the one on the left. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Well, having now found the Juzumaru, I can tell you that Elizabth’s information isn’t necessarily 100 percent correct. I actually found it on 36F, which is on the upper half of the Arqa block, which ranges between 23F and 42F, and I wouldn’t call that the “lower floors.” I don’t know if this location is fixed or randomized, but the powerful Shadow Elizabeth refers to is a Gatekeeper battle rather than a powerful wandering shadow. It’s actually the second of two back-to-back Gatekeeper fights that seemed scripted (as the characters explicitly comment on them being back-to-back), so I’m guessing the location of the Juzumaru might actually be fixed as 36F.

That’ll make Junpei’s basic attacks very powerful now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Juzumaru chest was one of two special chests side by side and cost three Twilight fragments to open. The Juzumaru itself has 107 Attack and increases Junpei’s critical rate, making it better than any sword you’ll have been able to acquire for him up to now, so you should equip it immediately. The good news is that Elizabeth only wants you to show it to her, so once you complete the quest (for which she’ll reward you with a valuable Makouha gem), you can keep the Juzumaru.