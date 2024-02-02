How to find a Muscle Drink for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload

A few hours into Persona 3 Reload, you are tasked with finding an assortment of items, including the Muscle Drink, to complete early side-quests.

This small quest is one of the many requests from Elizabeth after beating the first boss. A Muscle Drink can be a pain to find if you don’t know where to look. After all, there are a dozen stores and vendors around, not to mention the various vending machines that all have their stock, too. So, where exactly do you need to look?

Muscle Drink location in Persona 3 Reload

The place to be. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Muscle Drink, you need to head to Paulownia Mall and make your way to Aohige Pharmacy, located in the top right of the area. When you enter the Pharmacy, you will come across a bunch of items you can buy, including the Muscle Drink.

Have the money ready. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Muscle Drink is available for 1,000 Yen each. You only need to purchase one for the task, but if you want more for use in battle, you can buy more. It restores 150HP to a single ally, which is pretty good to have to save you from wasting your SP on healing moves and abilities before and during battle.

If you are struggling to find 1,000 Yen, you can sell some of your items at the nearby Police Station just to the left of the Pharmacy or take part in some part-time work in the area, such as at the cafe to the middle right.

Going back to Elizabeth in the Velvet Room and handing over the Muscle Drink rewards you with 5 Soul Drops, which you can use in Tartarus, and more importantly, it will put you one step closer to completing every request available.