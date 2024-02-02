Category:
How to find a Muscle Drink for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload

Gert that beverage.
Adam Newell
Published: Feb 2, 2024 03:58 am
A promotional image of the male protagonist from Persona 3 Reload
A few hours into Persona 3 Reload, you are tasked with finding an assortment of items, including the Muscle Drink, to complete early side-quests.

This small quest is one of the many requests from Elizabeth after beating the first boss. A Muscle Drink can be a pain to find if you don’t know where to look. After all, there are a dozen stores and vendors around, not to mention the various vending machines that all have their stock, too. So, where exactly do you need to look?

Muscle Drink location in Persona 3 Reload

Pharmacy Persona 3 Reload
The place to be. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Muscle Drink, you need to head to Paulownia Mall and make your way to Aohige Pharmacy, located in the top right of the area. When you enter the Pharmacy, you will come across a bunch of items you can buy, including the Muscle Drink.

Muscle Drink Location Persona 3 Reload
Have the money ready. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Muscle Drink is available for 1,000 Yen each. You only need to purchase one for the task, but if you want more for use in battle, you can buy more. It restores 150HP to a single ally, which is pretty good to have to save you from wasting your SP on healing moves and abilities before and during battle.

If you are struggling to find 1,000 Yen, you can sell some of your items at the nearby Police Station just to the left of the Pharmacy or take part in some part-time work in the area, such as at the cafe to the middle right.

Going back to Elizabeth in the Velvet Room and handing over the Muscle Drink rewards you with 5 Soul Drops, which you can use in Tartarus, and more importantly, it will put you one step closer to completing every request available.

How to experiment with fortune telling in Persona 3 Reload
The leader being all emo as usual
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to experiment with fortune telling in Persona 3 Reload
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 2, 2024
How to collect 12 different drinks from vending machines in Persona 3 Reload
The Leader's face
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to collect 12 different drinks from vending machines in Persona 3 Reload
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 2, 2024
How to get Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload
Twlight Fragments Outside Velvet Door Persona 3
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to get Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 2, 2024
Where to find the Persimmon Tree in Persona 3 Reload
The Legendary Tree Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Where to find the Persimmon Tree in Persona 3 Reload
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 2, 2024
How to get a Juzumaru in Persona 3 Reload
Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to get a Juzumaru in Persona 3 Reload
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 2, 2024
Adam Newell
If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.