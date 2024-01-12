What is the Palworld age rating?

If you’re a concerned parent or simply want to know the age rating of Palworld due to its slightly surprising content, then our guide has you covered.

Palworld is a deceptive game due to its adorable-looking appearance. On the inside, though, a different beast entirely awaits. Featuring traditional monster-catching mechanics à la Pokemon, Palworld also includes survival gameplay, guns, weapons, and killing.

It’s not as inherently friendly as Minecraft or Stardew Valley, that’s for sure. So, if you are concerned, let’s run you through everything we know about Palworld’s age rating.

Do we know the age rating for Palworld?

There’s something sinister about this. Image via Pocketpair

Officially, we do not have a concrete age rating for Palword yet, but the renowned website Family Gaming Database believes it will be a PEGI 12 on launch—and I’d be inclined to agree.

It doesn’t matter how cutesy Palworld is: It has guns, it has more showings of violence, and its strategy and survival elements require a bit more mental capacity to process. All in all, I’d say that Palworld will be bypassing PEGI 3 and PEGI 7.

A PEGI 12 rating feels on the money. Kids approaching their teens will be comforted to see that the creatures in the Palworld don’t bleed or suffer any visible damage as a result of the weapons or combat. It’s just the idea of killing cute creatures with guns and explosives feels more outlandish and out there than perhaps it is.

Keep checking back to see the final age rating, but it looks very likely that a PEGI 12 certification will be assigned to Palworld. If you do intend on picking the title up for whomever, then make sure to check out how to preload Palworld ahead of launch and see if Palworld is free to play.