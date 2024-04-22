Palworld players who enjoy petting their Pals, rejoice’ today’s v0.2.3.0 update brings a much-needed fix to a bug that prevented the ability to pet your own Pals.

The patch also included a buff to egg-hatching speed in the Egg Incubator and a smattering of other changes. The v0.2.3.0 patch for Palworld arrived on April 21 for both Steam and Xbox players. While the update doesn’t have anything new content-wise, it will now be a lot easier to breed Pals. Eggs now hatch 50 percent faster when using the Electric Egg Incubator, meaning you’ll be able to breed Pals much quicker.

You can now pet your Pals without running into any glitches. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For those struggling to keep their Pals happy, today’s patch fixes a long-standing bug related to petting. A bug that prevented the option to pet a Pal has finally been removed, meaning you’ll be able to thank your hard-working Pals properly again. Other bug fixes include adjustments to Pal collision, an Xbox-only issue when adjusting the damage text, and better optimization for processing loads on dedicated servers.

Below you’ll find the full changelog for Palworld patch v0.2.3.0

Full Palworld patch v0.2.3.0 notes: All changes

Hatch your Pals that much quicker after today’s update. Image via Pocketpair

Balance adjustment

The Electric Egg Incubator hatching speed has been increased by 50 percent.

Optimization

Processing load and power for dedicated servers have been optimized.

Bug fixes

You can now pet some Pals that could not be pet due to a bug that prevented the “Pet” option from working correctly.

Base Pals colliding with each other on dedicated servers has been fixed.

“Option to show/hide Journey” and “Option to change the scale of damage text numbers” now work on Xbox.

Other minor bugs have been fixed.

