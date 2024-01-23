Palworld devs rush to fix nasty bug deleting players’ saves

Palworld is by far the biggest release of 2024 so far, and with that hype has come a plethora of bugs, including one that is completely deleting saves. Obviously, that’s far from ideal, but there’s good news today: devs are on the case.

Recommended Videos

The Pocket Pair team is working to resolve many emerging issues in Palworld, including a nasty one that is losing saved data, according to an update shared on social media today. They are aware of a variety of issues causing problems for players including multiplayer lockouts, server problems, and other bugs souring the fun.

Thankfully, there is a fix. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is a silver lining for anyone who has been affected by the save data bug. Palworld devs say it may be possible to restore the data by pulling from a backup save. If you’ve fallen victim to this then a full guide on how to recover this data has been shared.

There’s no shortage of problems in Palworld right now, with the devs reporting as many as 50,000 support inquiries having been filed since its launch back on Jan. 19. This shouldn’t really come as too much of a shock given the game is still in early access and has very quickly attracted millions of eager players—something the devs might not have been totally prepared for.

Palworld is topping all kinds of charts on Steam right now, and while these numbers are seriously impressive, it’s not even a true representation of just how many players are in the game. Palworld is available for both Xbox and PC via Game Pass, so it’s important to factor these players in with the incredible support over on Steam too. What that means is millions and millions are hunting Pals, building basing, and exploring the new franchise.

With so much success in quick fashion, Palworld has a lot to live up to. Hopefully, the Palworld team can fix the problems sooner rather than later so players can continue their journeys without fearing that things could be erased completely.