Zedd will perform at Overwatch League Grand Finals

It’s time to bring the party to Philadelphia. Grammy-winning songwriter and DJ Anton Zaslavski, also known as Zedd, will be performing at the Overwatch League Grand Finals on Sept. 29. The artist, a vocal fan of Overwatch, is in the midst of a North American tour.

The Overwatch League posted a video from Zedd announcing his performance at the Grand Finals, which will take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center. Before this announcement, the league and a handful of players posted cryptic tweets with lyrics to some of Zedd’s biggest hits, hinting towards his performance.

Overwatch League on Twitter 🔊 ON. Philadelphia get ready to turn it up 🔥 @Zedd 🙌 we can’t wait! #OWL2019 https://t.co/oLjds3WmNx

Zedd is the mind behind hits like “Clarity” and “The Middle” and has collaborated with multiple artists on award-winning albums. Besides being a popular DJ and performing artist, he’s also pretty good at Overwatch. A year ago, Zedd reached Grandmaster rank in competitive mode, the highest rank possible. “I might be performing as Widow or Tracer,” Zedd joked in the league announcement video.

Dj Zedd at blizzcon Clip of OverwatchLeague Playing Overwatch – Clipped by widnezz

This isn’t the first time Zedd has been involved with professional Overwatch. He made an appearance at the 2018 Overwatch World Cup, in which he predicted South Korea winning the championship for the third year in a row.

Zedd is the second musical artist to play for the Overwatch League Grand Finals. At the inaugural event in 2018, DJ Khaled played a list of hits in a performance that has been maligned by Overwatch League fans for over a year. Seeing as Zedd knows the target audience, he should be dependable for a great show.

The Overwatch League Grand Finals begin on Sept. 29. Playoffs are ongoing to decide which two teams will face off for the second season championship in Philadelphia. The winning team will bring home over a million dollars in prize money.